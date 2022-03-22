A foster system paradox: Parents billed for care of their children

The idea behind charging child support to parents with kids in foster care stems from the Reagan-era belief that families, even those that abused or neglected their children, must take responsibility for them. But since the 1984 federal law requiring these payments was enacted, research has shown that squeezing money from already-struggling families only deepens their problems and keeps kids in state care longer.

On top of that, it costs the state more to run down debtors than the amount it stands to collect.

Dorothy Gorder, for instance, was homeless and drug-addicted in Seattle when she gave birth to a daughter in 2011. The baby was taken into foster care straight from the hospital, and Gorder started racking up monthly child support bills that she rarely paid. Two years later, she says, her debt totaled nearly $4,000. But Gorder, who had no permanent address, didn’t even realize what was happening until police presented her with an arrest warrant for nonpayment and took her to jail.

The same thing happened again and again — so frequently that Gorder couldn’t help noting the absurdity.

“About the 10th time, I said to the judge, ‘Can I point something out to you? I'm a homeless drug addict. It is costing the state so much more money to arrest me, house me and then release me than what I owe',” recalled Gorder, who is now sober. “I think somebody must have done the math because they were like, she's got a point.”

The gist of Gorder’s street-level calculation has been borne out in numerous government reports. In 2019, the state Division of Child Support found that for every dollar spent trying to chase down parents in arrears for foster care payments, Washington collected just 39 cents.

Similar patterns have shown up across the country. Put simply, making parents pay for foster care ends up costing states money.

“It’s a pittance, and it’s ridiculous,” said Dee Wilson, a longtime former administrator in Washington’s child welfare department. “The charges do no good for anything or anyone. Really, they come out of a moral argument about who ought to be responsible for kids.”

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families is now embroiled in negotiations with the federal government to halt this practice — except in cases when parents abandon their children. However, old debts still on the books would remain.

And there are thousands.