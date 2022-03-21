Rural Jefferson County is building its own broadband network

Ask Eloise Langenbach, who runs the Brinnon Food Bank, an organization that fills a huge role in a community where the nearest grocery store is 25 miles away.

Members of Langenbach’s all-volunteer staff work mostly from home, so they coordinate through Zoom meetings — but for some volunteers, the connection is so slow that logging in isn’t really an option.

“Some people can’t get through, so they have to just call in and listen to what’s going on, but they can’t really participate much,” Langebach said. “It’s iffy. Some days it works, others it doesn’t.”

Rural Jefferson County, which has just over 30,000 people and only one incorporated city (Port Townsend), is full of long stretches of road where you can barely see from one house to the next. Out here, broadband-speed internet service is sparse to nonexistent. Many of Langenbach’s volunteers rely on DSL — the 1990s web infrastructure that delivers slow connection through copper wires — which she described as “very, very sad.”

“You couldn’t stream anything,” Langenbach said of her attempts to connect to meetings with DSL through CenturyLink. Placing orders through Food Lifeline, a Seattle-based food bank supplier, was even harder.

“We’re not worth the effort, I guess, to put the money into [fiber] because there aren’t enough people,” Langenbach said.

Across Washington state, rural communities are competing for unprecedented amounts of federal grant dollars to bridge the digital divide. Most are choosing to partner with private telecommunications companies to hook up new customers. But taking advantage of a recent state law change, Jefferson County’s public utility district plans to be the first of Washington’s 28 PUDs to offer public retail broadband service.

“Residents begged us for better internet,” said Will O’Donnell, communications director of Jefferson’s PUD, which provides electricity to more than 19,000 of the county’s homes, as well as water and septic to 5,000 homes, and has a budget nearly the size of the city of Port Townsend’s.

Earlier this year, Jefferson’s PUD won more than $24 million in grants to connect 2,600 homes in the communities of Quilcene, Discovery Bay, Gardiner, Cape George and Marrowstone Island. Construction is set to begin later this year, with the first customers getting hooked up sometime in 2023. They will likely pay about $65 per month for speeds of 100 megabits per second, with superfast gigabit speeds available for $90 per month (and a $20 discount for low-income customers).