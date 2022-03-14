Rural WA agencies seek federal support to fortify against cyberattacks

The Northshore School District — which serves Bothell, Woodinville and the suburbs north of Lake Washington — learned this the hard way.

In the early hours of a Saturday morning in September 2019, a computer systems employee at Northshore noticed one of the district's servers was acting strangely. Northshore system administrator Ski Kacoroski took the employee’s phone call at around 5:30 a.m. and admits now he didn’t think the problem was especially urgent.

But later that morning, Kacoroski noticed other servers were acting weirdly. And then, suddenly, all staff and students were locked out of the system. Kacoroski realized the district was in serious trouble.

Later, a cryptic message made it clear to Northshore’s IT staff what was going on.

“We saw an HTML file parked somewhere,” Kacoroski said. “It said: we're going to be encrypting your files.”

Though the district’s email system and website were still up and running, nearly every other system was inaccessible, including payroll, student records and even the lunchroom cash registers.

“When you first look at something like this,” Kacoroski admitted, “you don't realize it's a ransomware attack.”

It’s a remarkably candid admission, and now that Northshore has repaired its systems and beefed up security, district officials are talking publicly about their experience.

“We've talked to a lot of our colleagues, especially in K-12,” said Allen Miedema, Northshore’s executive director of technology. “We're focusing on public entities, which are notoriously understaffed and under-resourced for this kind of work.”

In a ransomware attack, which can start with a phony “phishing” email that looks as if it’s come from a trusted sender, hackers disable access to computer systems, hold them hostage and then demand payment in cryptocurrency in return for the electronic keys to the system. For local entities such as schools and health care providers, the results can be destructive. In addition to denying access, hackers can (and have) publicly exposed students’ and patients’ private information.

Luckily for Northshore, Kacoroski’s team was able to restore access without the district’s insurance company having to pay the ransom.

A close call

In May of 2021, Luke Davies, health administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District, got a call from the FBI letting him know that the agency was monitoring hackers that might conduct a cyberattack on his organization soon.

“We thwarted this attack, but if we hadn’t been contacted by the FBI, I don’t think we could have done it in time,” Davies said.

Davies, whose organization provides affordable health care and preventive services to 126,000 patients in Central Washington, doesn’t know how the FBI knew hackers were attempting to get into the organization’s system. But he noted that there had been several high-profile attacks earlier that year in other parts of Central and Eastern Washington, including a ransomware incident that shut down most of Okanogan County’s computer services that January. (Okanogan County officials did not respond to requests for an interview for this story.)

Chelan-Douglas Health’s IT team quickly identified vulnerabilities and worked with its internet service provider to patch up the system’s defenses.

Since then, Davies' team has worked to better educate its staff to be vigilant about what links they click on, monitor old accounts to ensure no one’s trying to activate them and upgrade hardware and software. But that’s a big ask for two rural counties with small budgets.

“Public health in Washington has been underfunded since 2007,” Davies said. “And the level of infrastructure here was very antiquated. When I came on, in 2020, we were surplusing TVs from circa 1998.”

In February, Chelan-Douglas Health received $939,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, at least $500,000 of which will be used to shore up and modernize the organization’s computer systems and hardware, Davies said.

Davies feels it’s important to share his organization’s experience so that other rural communities become aware of what could happen to them.

“In talking with my colleagues, it’s clear that no one likes to talk about this,” he said. “From a public health perspective it reminds me of how people really don’t like to talk about sexually transmitted infections. This is the cyber equivalent of that.”