War in Ukraine reveals familial rifts for some Washingtonians

“It’s really hard for me to understand that they do believe their own state media and don’t believe the family,” said Liliya Askarova, 37, of Newcastle, calling it “the most heartbreaking experience.”

Askarova had trouble eating and sleeping for 10 days, glued to the news as a war that has left hundreds of civilians dead unfolded. The conflict forced her parents from their home in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. They caught a train to Lviv and spent hours in the cold to board another train to Poland, eventually making it to a relative’s home in Sweden.

Russia launched its invasion Feb. 24 after weeks of escalating tensions. Although the attack has sparked widespread condemnation, many stand behind Russian President Vladimir Putin, including some of Askarova’s family members, who told her Ukraine was bombing its own citizens.

Comments like these reflect a cognitive and informational rift between Russia sympathizers and the rest of the world, which is watching in horror as the Kremlin spins an alternative narrative to justify its military action against Ukraine.

"The purpose of this operation is to protect people who for eight years now have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime," Putin said of the war, according to NPR.

Askarova was born in Ufa, Russia, and grew up in Kyiv, where her parents were living when the invasion began. She moved to Washington in 2012, but still thinks of Ukraine as home.

“I don’t know if [my parents] will be able to go back to their home,” she said, wondering the same for herself. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Adding to that heartbreak is her extended family’s refusal to hold Russia accountable.