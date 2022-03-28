Why six small WA cities left thousands in federal relief unclaimed

Approximately 100 miles to the southeast, South Cle Elum’s clerk-treasurer listed similar reasons for not taking the $156,000 in fiscal recovery funds allotted to the town of about 560 people.

“We didn’t need anything, we had no COVID expenses,” said the clerk-treasurer, who declined to give her name after answering the phone at the city’s town hall. “We just continued on as usual.”

The required reporting and tracking of the funds also factored into the decision to decline the money. The clerk-treasurer said the decision was made in conversation with the mayor and council, but not formally brought before the elected body for a vote. Interview requests with South Cle Elum’s mayor went unanswered.

In response to widespread concerns about the complexity of the reporting requirements, the federal government broadened the uses of the funds and eased accounting rules earlier this year in an effort to provide greater flexibility to the towns. This included establishing a standard allowance for replacing lost tax revenue and allowing the money to be used for road maintenance and staff retention.

This loosening of restrictions would not have changed matters in Creston, a town of about 230 people roughly 60 miles west of Spokane.

“We didn’t need it because we weren’t impacted,” said Kim Wagner, the clerk-treasurer for the town. “We didn’t have a high rate of COVID in our town.”

The council turned down the $64,000 in a unanimous vote on June 24, she said.

The biggest impact the pandemic had on the town was a bit of lost late fee revenue after a handful of people stopped paying their city water and sewer bill, Wagner said, but in the end everybody paid their bills.

“It’s not that we were opposed to federal money,” said Wagner, pointing to the federal grant money the town is currently using to improve its sewer system.

In Central Washington, phone messages left at the town hall of Krupp, also known as Marlin — a tiny town of just 52 residents — went unreturned. The state's smallest town left $14,500 unclaimed.

Mayors in Mesa and Kahlotus said they were unaware the towns missed out on $142,000 and $54,000, respectively, in federal support.

Mesa Mayor Merlin Giesbrecht said the previous clerk-treasurer failed to bring it to his attention.

“We never had a conversation. We always need money,” said Giesbrecht, who became mayor of the town in early 2021.

Giesbrecht listed street maintenance, utility payment assistance and replacing lost tax revenues as just a few areas where the city could have spent federal dollars.

He said the clerk-treasurer resigned last May as the town, about 30 miles north of the Tri-Cities, was undergoing an audit, and the replacement was still learning. Giesbrecht planned to ask the new clerk to look into the federal money.

But that’s unlikely to result in the town receiving any of this COVID relief money. According to U.S. Treasury requirements , cities that didn’t claim the first round of funding are ineligible for the second round.

Janelle Romeike, who has been mayor of Kahlotus for about six months, said she would have taken the money, had she known about it.

“We could definitely use it in our town,” said Romeike, who often comes to town hall after her shift in the human resource department of a potato factory; one of three main employers of the town’s 193 residents.

A lot of people in the town, located about an hour and half west of Pullman, couldn’t pay their city water, sewer and garbage bills, and many lost their jobs after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Romeike said.

“The whole last two years has been horrible for the whole town,” Romeike said. “Our town is struggling as it is, and COVID did not help.”