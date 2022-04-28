Chinatown-International District leaders criticize Link expansion plans

A Fourth Avenue tunnel would cost $500 million more than one running under Fifth Avenue, in part because it would likely include the cost of replacing the Fourth Avenue viaduct. The street is built on an elevated platform near Union Station. That aging infrastructure will need to be replaced in the not too-distant future, said Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen, chair of the council transportation committee, so it might be more efficient to include that project as part of the light rail construction.

Transit Equity for All argues that the Fourth Avenue tunnel makes more sense because there are no businesses or restaurants along that street to displace. The street is mostly lined by the sides of Union Station and several office buildings and parking garages.

Political decisions

Ultimately, the decision of where to build the tunnel is up to the Sound Transit Board of Directors, which will weigh the impacts outlined by the environmental impact statement, along with costs, public input and other factors. That final decision on the project won’t be made until 2023. Construction will begin in 2026. Sound Transit has not yet stated whether it prefers Fourth Avenue or Fifth Avenue for the tunnel.

The Seattle City Council and Mayor Bruce Harrell, in a joint resolution to be voted on in June, will also weigh in on where to put tunnels and stations in the city. The city is also represented by council President Debora Juarez and Harrell on Sound Transit’s board.

Councilmember Pedersen said he shares the communities’ concerns about the impacts of the Fifth Avenue tunnel and that the Fourth Avenue construction plan makes sense to him.

“This is a very ambitious megaproject and there are going to be massive generational benefits from expanding the light rail system,” said Pedersen. “At the same time, you can't put a price tag on avoiding additional devastation on a community that's experienced historic harms from transportation construction. … It's worth investing more to prevent displacement and harm to businesses and residents.”

District 2 Councilmember Tammy Morales, who represents the Chinatown-International District, said she wants to see a much deeper analysis from Sound Transit about the potential harms the two projects could have in the neighborhood in the short and long term.

“In 100 years, what is this going to look like?” Morales asked. “How is the next generation and the next one after that going to be impacted by the neighborhood change as a result of these investments? … We know there will be impacts. What are we doing to mitigate them and make sure the harm is as minimal as possible?”

As with the councilmembers, Mayor Harrell acknowledged the historical harms suffered by the Chinatown-International District and said Sound Transit needs to provide deeper analysis.

"Any decision on station options must come once we have more fully developed station alternatives that consider the full range of impact and include adequate mitigation to make them work for community, for the City and for our other partners," said a Mayoral spokesperson in an email. "The work to date in Sound Transit’s DEIS doesn’t fully do that, and so we want to see that take place so that we are informed when we choose an alternative for the Chinatown-International District."

The transit advocates at Seattle Subway see the Fourth Avenue tunnel as a win-win for the quality of service and minimizing impacts on the Chinatown-International District. Seattle Subway is lobbying the agency to study building an even shallower tunnel on Fourth Avenue than the one currently proposed. Doing so would reduce the amount of transfer time for riders at the existing International District/Chinatown Station which will serve as a hub for several of the region’s light rail lines.