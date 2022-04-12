Formerly homeless workers will lead King County's homelessness response

Shepard traces her long path into homelessness back to the trauma of her father dying when she was a child, marking the beginning of her own mental health and behavioral issues. Addiction and alcoholism on both sides of the family predisposed her to her own struggles with addiction.

Her journey from addiction to homelessness to recovery is not uncommon in her chosen career in homeless outreach. She is now one of four co-directors for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s new Systems Advocates program. The program will use a team of peer navigators, who themselves have experienced homelessness and other traumas, to help guide people through the system.

“I found a purpose for my life that I never thought possible,” Shepard said. “I can identify with the fact that many of my clients have resigned themselves to this being how they're going to die. … But I'm a walking testimony. I can give you hope that this doesn't have to be the end of your story.”

For Shepard, teenage drug experimentation grew into a lasting problem. Eventually, the toxic combination of mental health problems, addiction and a lack of a healthy support network led to two years of homelessness spent mostly couch surfing and living in her car.

Shepard ended up in prison — itself a traumatizing experience — but didn’t get any form of rehabilitation that helped her. Not long after her release, she got a DUI and once again faced incarceration.

It was then that she decided she wanted help, begging the prison system to let her enter its therapeutic community, where she spent nearly 2½ years in intensive therapy.

Shepard was released into the Irma Gary House, a women’s transitional facility in Tacoma, where she began rebuilding her life. She got help with everything from receiving her driver’s license again to dealing with child support to relearning the social and life skills necessary to get housing and a job.

Once back on her feet, Shepard was brought to homeless outreach work by a coincidence. Her boyfriend at the time worked with Seattle’s Navigation Team, a now disbanded group of city outreach workers. Shepard would argue with him about how the work should be done. He convinced her she should give it a try and introduced her to REACH, a Seattle outreach nonprofit.

Shepard spent about three years at REACH. Bringing that shared experience and empathy to her work allowed her to bond with clients in a way she said is difficult for people who haven’t experienced homelessness.

“It makes a connection that you cannot possibly have unless you've been in the same foxhole,” said Shepard. “It’s understanding the subtleties of the language, the culture, the reality of things that aren't written down on paper about treatment programs, shelter systems, all the things that somebody from the outside looking in is just not going to understand is part of the equation.”

To illustrate her point, Shepard tells a story about going with the CEO of a homeless services nonprofit to visit a new client. The client came out of his RV angry, cussing out the CEO. But when the client said he had just gotten out of prison, and Shepard was able to say she had as well, there was an instant cooling. “All of a sudden we were OK. [The shared experience] breaks down barriers,” she said.

It is that exact sort of connection and trust the King County Regional Homelessness Authority hopes will help finally move the needle on the homelessness crisis through the new Systems Advocates program.

As a proof of concept, the Homelessness Authority is targeting Seattle’s greater downtown area, from Belltown to the Chinatown-International District. It estimates there are between 800 and 1,200 homeless people living in the area. The goal of the advocates program is to get that down to a few dozen — a manageable number of people who can be helped much more readily.

The Homelessness Authority plans to hire 30 to 40 systems advocates to do the frontline work, although the authority’s senior director of health initiatives, Dr. Shay Martinez, said that number could eventually expand to about 70. Martinez explained that, ideally, each systems advocate would work with about 15 clients so the program can provide intensive case management.