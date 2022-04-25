How rent relief fraud allegations left Thurston County tenants hanging

Nicky — who asked to be identified by only her first name because she fled domestic violence — eventually found a new job. But she said she burned through her savings in the process and is still digging out of rental debt, which she has whittled down from four to two months.

Back in December, she applied for federal rent assistance through Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason, and Thurston counties, a local nonprofit contracted to manage rental assistance for Thurston County. Nicky said she was told everything was in order, and a check should be forthcoming within a few weeks.

But the check never came. She started calling and emailing an organization that helped her file the application, which directed her to the county, which told her a new company would now process her application and she may have to resubmit her information.

“It’s like I’m getting a different [story] every time I talk to somebody,” Nicky said.

Then her landlord sent her a news article. “I hope this isn’t the organization that’s supposed to be helping you,” she recalled him saying.

In a closed-door meeting on Feb. 23, the Thurston County Board of Commissioners had decided to immediately terminate its contract with the Community Action Council. In a press release, the county cited $86,000 in suspicious payments identified during a routine review of the program. The Community Action Council has disputed the findings and maintains there was no fraud.

Internal documents obtained by Crosscut via public records request show communications breaking down between both parties in the wake of the program audit. County officials contend The Community Action Council resisted efforts to address potentially fraudulent payments, while the action council said it needed clarifications before implementing any recommended changes, but the county instead shut down the program based on unproved allegations.

"[As] CACLMT has made no indication to the County that it is willing to reconsider its response, and has filed a formal complaint against county staff, including the county auditor and county manager, the County is compelled to move forward with finding an alternate rent assistance provider," a Feb. 28 county report stated.

The report also indicated the county felt the audit findings were fixable, but decided to terminate the contract because it felt the action council’s response was unacceptable.

“Had CACLMT responded indicating that it was open to working with the County to address recommendations,” the report stated, “ … the County is confident an acceptable resolution could have been found.”

The decision to suddenly suspend the county’s rent assistance without a replacement provider has left hundreds of tenants like Nicky hanging in uncertainty for two months.

“I’m not evicted, and I don’t have a pay-or-vacate [notice], and I’m so lucky for that,” she said. “But not everyone is that lucky.”