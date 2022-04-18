Small and rural WA restaurants left behind by SBA relief program

The funds were intended to cover expenses accrued during the pandemic, yet thousands of businesses are still drowning in debt.

Nationwide, only about a third of qualified applicants received a portion of the $28.6 billion in federal relief grant funds. Nearly 40% of that went to just 5% of applicants. Within days of the application opening last summer, business owners requested more than $72 billion — about 2½ times the amount of available funds.

The Washington Hospitality Association estimates at least 3,335 restaurants across the state shut down between January 2020 and May 2021. Association President and CEO Anthony Anton said he expects another wave of closures if these restaurants don’t get financial support. Statewide, he said, almost 4,000 businesses applied and qualified for the grant but received nothing. Many might be forced to shut down.

“They submitted, they went through the process, we know how much they qualified for,” Anton said. “Let’s fund those. That’s what I’m hoping will happen.”

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

The SBA initially prioritized grants to self-identified restaurant owners of color, along with majority woman- and veteran-owned businesses, by giving those applicants a 21-day head start. Despite those efforts, the six largest grants in Washington were awarded to business owners in nonpriority groups. Millions more went to chains and franchises.

White male business owners in Texas and Tennesee also filed lawsuits, alleging the priority deadlines were discriminatory, later forcing the SBA to revoke thousands of previously awarded grants to priority restaurants.

“Those [priority applicants] got put back in the stack and didn’t proportionately get the same amount of money back out. It’s heartbreaking when you hear those stories,” Anton said. “I’ve talked to several of those folks who thought they were going to be OK and then had their heart broken a second time.”

There’s a sliver of hope for the future of restaurants: The Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant program could receive a new influx of money.

On April 7, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to allocate $42 billion toward replenishing the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and it now awaits a Senate vote. If passed, it would provide funding to all original applicants from the first round, plus an additional $13 billion for struggling business. At least 90,000 restaurants and bars across the country have closed since the pandemic broke out two years ago, said the bill’s main sponsor, U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minnesota.

“It would mean the world to them,” Anton said, “to see Congress step up, do the right thing and help them.”