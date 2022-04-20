WA Supreme Court to hear fraud case concerning Value Village

‘A veneer of charitable goodwill’

In contrast to nonprofits that operate their own thrift stores, such as Salvation Army or Goodwill, Value Village is a private equity company, and, unlike those nonprofits, it does not disclose its revenue or the share of its profit that benefits charity. The company does business as the conglomerate Savers Value Village, with more than 300 stores. Operating in the United States, Canada and Australia, Savers is the largest for-profit thrift store chain in the world, with over $1 billion in annual revenue.

InvestigateWest first reported in October 2015 that the company’s “claims about doing good for charities appear to be vastly overblown.” The investigation revealed that some of Savers’ “charity partners” had received less than 5% of revenue on goods donated on their behalf and calculated that in general “between 8% and 17% of the firm’s revenue ends up with charities.”

Two years later, Ferguson sued the company in King County Superior Court. The judge sided with the attorney general’s primary claims, ruling in 2019 that TVI deceived consumers by giving the impression — “through ‘do-good, feel-good’ descriptions of its own business operations” — that the store was a charity. The judge cited an “overwhelming” barrage of misleading advertising, signs, brochures and in-store announcements.

That was only Round 1. Since then, the Attorney General’s Office has been trying to beat back a state Court of Appeals’ ruling in TVI’s favor, issued in August 2021. The court agreed with the company’s claims that its marketing to its donors and customers is protected under the free speech provisions of the First Amendment. It ruled that the state’s Consumer Protection Act is too broad in its reach to cover the “strict scrutiny” for fraud actions required under the Constitution.

In court filings since that decision, Ferguson has continued to argue that TVI has wrapped itself “in a charitable veneer in advertising its goods.”

Buoyed by the state Court of Appeals’ decision, Sara Gaugl, TVI’s marketing director, told InvestigateWest: “Value Village has now prevailed on every claim asserted against the company. As always, we continue to focus on our mission to champion reuse, as we have proudly done in Washington for more than 50 years.”

The company does solicit donations of used goods for local charities as a for-profit fundraiser, having registered to do that for the first time in its history in 2015 after Washington state’s investigation of its business practices. Founded in 1954, TVI has 14 stores in the state, soliciting principally for two charities, Northwest Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Puget Sound.

Still, the attorney general argues that, just because the company registered as a commercial solicitor, it doesn’t mean that all of the advertising and marketing it uses to promote its business should be entitled to “heightened First Amendment protection.”

The appeals court concluded that the trial court “rewrote” the statute to include a “mens rea” (or “intent”) clause in order to satisfy proof of fraud under the U.S. Constitution. In response, the attorney general argued that the trial court “properly interpreted” the statute as being aligned with the Constitution, even if the state law doesn’t have “intent” language. State lawyers say the judge looked at the consumer protection statute, which specifically prohibits “unfair or deceptive acts,” interpreting the term “deceptive” to also include misrepresentations “likely to mislead a reasonable consumer.”

Value Village denies the state’s charge that it misrepresents itself as a charity. “Just the opposite,” says TVI attorney James Grant, who also declares that the company has never said that charities are paid part of the proceeds of its sales.

Ferguson’s suit against TVI initially targeted Value Village for what it considered a practice of not paying charity suppliers for a subset of donations, such as furniture, before 2016. That, Ferguson says, was deceptive, since for years the company had advertised that “every time you donate, we pay our charity partners.” During the years of the state’s investigations, Value Village adjusted its contracts to pay separately for everything “for clarity” rather than pooling together cloth goods and hard goods such as furniture (although the trial court did not construe the earlier way contracts were written to be deceptive). In Washington state, it currently pays just 3 cents for each piece of “furniture and other large items,” such as armoires, tables and bicycles, brought in by Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Puget Sound.

Washington’s suit came after Minnesota sued Savers in 2014 following complaints by consumers of potential deception. Savers settled with the Minnesota attorney general the next year. Without admitting guilt, Savers agreed to pay $1.8 million to six of that state’s charities and to overhaul its donation and disclosure practices.ices.

“Contrary to its deceptive ‘do-good, feel-good’ advertising and ‘constant conflating of itself’ with actual charities, the nature of Value Village’s relationship with charities is simply this:Tthe charities are suppliers from whom it purchases used goods to sell in its stores,” write Ferguson and Washington state consumer protection attorney John Nelson.