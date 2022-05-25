Big-time Spokane events return after pandemic pause

A basketball town

In 2019, the Spokane Hoopfest Association launched its Hooptown USA initiative to promote the assets, such as Hoopfest and the Gonzaga University basketball program, that have made the greater Spokane area a great basketball town.

The initiative also includes community efforts to cultivate basketball play around the city year-round, such as resurfacing and beautifying the city’s basketball courts. That effort continued during the pandemic, thanks partly to rolled over team fees and sponsorships from years when the event was canceled, said Stockton, the executive director of the Spokane Hoopfest Association.

Stockton is new to the executive director position — he came to it in January — but his connections to Spokane’s basketball culture run deep.

Riley Stockton’s uncle is John Stockton, the Spokane native who played for Gonzaga University and the Utah Jazz in the National Basketball Association. Riley Stockton played in Hoopfest since he was 6, participating through high school. He returned to Spokane after playing basketball for Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, professional basketball for CD Estela in Spain and working for Special Olympics Washington in Seattle.

So he takes seriously overseeing Hoopfest — and the Hooptown USA brand — through its post-pandemic phase.

“I take a lot of pride in not only this organization. I take a lot of pride in Spokane,” he said.

And Stockton can lean on an established track record of success for large-scale community events in this city.

Researchers at Washington State University looked at Spokane’s community events in a recent case study on event safety.

When research started in early 2020, event safety focused on responding to tragic events, such as firearm and gun violence. But the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the researchers to look at the public health aspect of personal safety, said Mark Beattie, one of the study’s co-authors. He is an assistant professor of hospitality and associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at WSU Everett.

The study, which featured interviews with a wide variety of people involved in event planning and the hospitality industry, concluded that Spokane’s success reflected a collaborative and community-based support system. The study noted regular monthly meetings between event organizers and city officials, including police, representatives of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Spokane mayor’s office.

Such gatherings enabled all involved in community events to build trust and communication that allow everyone to be on the same page regarding city and state regulations, such as those tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to develop a plan to respond to any situation that comes up.

“It does come down to the people that are involved,” Beattie said. “At the end of the day, it’s about relationships.”

Moving forward

After two years of virtual races, more than 20,000 runners were at the Bloomsday starting line on May 1.

Among those running was Hudson of the Visit Spokane organization.

As a tourism marketing professional, Hudson was thrilled to see people staying at local hotels and dining in local restaurants again.

As a runner, she enjoyed taking in the sounds and sights of the Bloomsday experience — the bands playing along the route, volunteers handing out water and giving finishers T-shirts at the finish line downtown.

“It felt great, it felt energized, it felt we were finally back on track,” she said.

The 2022 figures were below the nearly 40,000 runners who started the race three years ago and less than the 60,000 runners who showed up to Bloomsday at its participant peak in the 1990s.

The lower turnout didn’t surprise Neill, the Bloomsday race director.

“Knowing this is our first year back, there is some hesitancy to jump right into a big community event with that many people in the downtown core and along the course,” he said. “We know we’ll be building back to where we were.”

Bloomsday also offered a virtual race option this year, attracting more than 5,000 runners. The popularity of the virtual run — and the ongoing concerns regarding COVID — made it an easy choice for organizers to offer it this year.

“I think it’s wonderful that people could do it with their comfort level and likewise adapt to their own concerns about health and their own personal safety,” Neill said.

Once skeptical of the virtual race, Aldrich decided to take that option to keep his Bloomsday streak going for another year.

Although he was vaccinated, Aldrich said he still felt he was at risk because of his age and his health. He didn’t want to risk infecting himself or the rest of his family.

“I don’t need to stand down there on Bloomsday morning with 25,000 to 30,000 shoulder to shoulder with no mask on,” he said.

But he was glad for those who decided to run on race day — he ran the course beforehand — and looks forward to joining them in the years to come. He is especially looking forward to 2026, when the race will reach its 50th year.

“I’ll be 78 at that point,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll still feel good enough and be in good enough shape to do it, no matter how fast.”

Another participant in the virtual run was Beattie of Washington State University. He believes virtual runs and other public health protocols will remain a part of events for some time. It’s a way for event organizers to prevent potential issues and enables the event to be more inclusive and welcoming.

“It’s just about providing a welcoming environment for the space you’re in,” he said.

After seeing Bloomsday’s successful return, Stockton, the Hoopfest executive director, is feeling good about the event next month.

He also expects lower participant numbers — he estimated 60% to 75% of pre-pandemic numbers — but like the Bloomsday organizers, he will be happy to see the event happen, especially after the last-minute cancellation last year.

“However many teams we have, whatever the size of the event, it’s going to be a huge success,” he said. “Some of the people on staff have been planning this one Hoopfest for three years.”

Geranios, the former Spokane resident who now lives in Seattle, will be traveling to Spokane to compete. After coming to Hoopfest as a spectator in recent years, he’ll be on a team with his older brother and two other friends.

For years, Geranios and his brother have told those two friends about Hoopfest and are excited to share the experience with them.

While Geranios hasn’t played much basketball lately, he knows he’ll get right into the spirit when he’s dribbling the ball on the court in downtown Spokane.

“The second the whistle blows, it’s ‘give everything you have’ because you don’t want to lose, and we’re all competitive people at heart,” he said.