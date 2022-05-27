Blurry laws lead to steep damage charges for WA renters

It was a cost that 35-year-old Pabon — evicted over a conflict her daughter had with a neighbor — could not afford. Not only was she having to forfeit her $1,155 security deposit, but the property manager at Fern Ridge apartments in Olympia was charging her for things she didn’t think she should have to cover, like replacing blinds and painting cabinets. She was particularly upset that she was charged $300 for “general cleaning,” even though Pabon, who works as a cleaner, knew the place was spotless. Fern Ridge also charged her nearly $900 for “attorney fees,” according to documents Pabon provided to InvestigateWest, despite nothing having been filed in court. (Fern Ridge did not return a message seeking comment for this article.)

But Pabon has few options to prove that these fees are unreasonable. Housing providers and landlords argue the current system in Washington largely works as intended, allowing disputes to be resolved in small claims courts.

That route would require Pabon to make time to file a complaint and be able to attend a hearing. Then, she must argue convincingly — likely for the first time — against a landlord or housing company.

“It’s just ridiculous how this all just transpired,” Pabon says. “They want to evict you, and then they want to put you in an even worse situation.”

Tenant advocates argue that Washington’s law doesn’t adequately protect tenants from being billed unreasonable damage charges that can saddle tenants in debt and stymie their effort to find a new place to live. The advocates tried in the last legislative session to change state law to better clarify what landlords can charge for, but were unsuccessful.

But they say there’s urgency to protect renters from unreasonable damage charges particularly now amid a perfect storm of low vacancy rates and rising evictions following a two-year moratorium.

This April, 126 evictions were filed in King County — a nearly 1,400% increase over the eight filings in April 2020.

Terri Anderson, statewide policy director of the Tenants Union of Washington, says it’s “one of our most common calls to our tenant hotline.” And Scott Crain, an attorney with nonprofit Northwest Justice Project, which provides free legal assistance to tenants, says the organization hears “all the time” from renters dealing with what they think are unreasonable damage charges.

“People really don’t get their deposit back these days,” Crain says. “It’s a real, problematic statewide issue for renters.”

Defining wear and tear

Once tenants move out, housing providers in Washington have 21 days to return the deposit. If they are withholding part of it or asking to recover damage costs exceeding the deposit amount, they must provide a “full and specific” statement explaining why, according to the state Residential Landlord-Tenant Act. They cannot charge tenants for “normal wear and tear resulting from ordinary use of the premises.”

But the “normal wear and tear” standard isn’t explicitly defined in state law. That can create confusion between landlords and renters, says Sarah Nagy, a staff attorney at Columbia Legal Services.

Do scuffs on the carpet meet that definition? What about dirty drip pans or light bulbs that have gone out?

The lack of clarity in Washington, Nagy argues, opens the door for bad actors to take advantage of low-income tenants.

“It’s completely up to any given landlord to determine themselves what’s the legitimate claim for damage,” Nagy says. “And you have to go to a third-party adjudicator like a small claims court to get any clarity on that.”