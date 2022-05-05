How education may change in a post-pandemic world

Students and teachers “are having those conversations about how education coincides with their lived families' experiences, what support means with their families, at home — from both sides, as educators and as students,” said Hawkins, who is a consulting teacher with the Seattle Public Schools.

Reykdal said education leaders need to get ahead by addressing the existing questions of inequity, which were amplified by the pandemic.

For example, when the pandemic hit, the inequality of internet connectivity throughout the state was brought into sharp relief — both through families who couldn’t afford the technology in their homes, and through families who lived in rural areas ignored entirely by broadband companies.

“So there's just one aspect of it — this idea that we often know our deficits and we don't address them until crisis,” Reykdal said. “So what inspires me is, ‘What is the deficit we're in now that we know we're going to hit in the next crisis?’ And I guarantee you it's economic inequality. It's racial inequality. It is definitely a question of mental health for young people. We already know it, so we ought to get to solving that right now before the next crisis.”

The two education leaders disagreed on how much control Washington state has in implementing lasting educational change.

Reykdal said that while the state successfully addressed some of the crisis needs of schools during the pandemic, such as additional funding for laptops or staff, lawmakers haven’t always taken the steps to make those changes permanent, leaving adoption and funding up to individual districts.

Hawkins argued that there is still much the state can do to change what is systemically racist or oppressive about education.