How Gov. Inslee hopes to strengthen WA's abortion rights

Washington’s Reproductive Privacy Act already codified Roe into state law in 1991 through a narrowly successful voter initiative, and amending the state constitution is a complex process that requires more legislative backing than a typical bill. Why go through the trouble in a state with robust existing protections for abortion?

The answer lies in the amendment process itself: Simply put, it’s much harder to pass a constitutional amendment than a law, and that also means it’s harder to undo.

In contrast, Washington’s Reproductive Privacy Act can be altered through a simple majority vote in the Legislature. Last session, it was altered with the passage of the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act, which updated state code to include gender-neutral language and to protect people from being criminalized for self-managed abortion.

That adjustment expanded the act’s protections. But while cutting abortion rights would be unlikely under the current Democrat-controlled state Legislature, the opposite is also possible.

And in some states, it’s not theoretical. Many, including Idaho, have long-standing trigger bans tied to Roe that would criminalize abortion if the Supreme Court decision is overturned. Some have already passed legislation modeled on Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions at six weeks, before most people know they’re pregnant. The bill also allows private citizens to report anyone involved in facilitating abortion care.

Oklahoma recently moved to ban nearly all abortions, with minimal exceptions for victims of rape and incest. Without the backstop Roe provided, abortion-hostile states could soon have free rein to implement these kinds of policies. But those scenarios didn’t seem likely in Washington state.

If Roe v. Wade is indeed overturned later this summer, Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson have expressed concern about what future anti-abortion legislation might look like, and have proposed a state constitutional amendment as one possible solution.

The Republican Party “is intent to the extent humanly possible to take away the right of choice from women in the state of Washington and across America,” said Inslee during the 2022 Crosscut Festival. “And if they would obtain a majority in our Legislature and/or a governorship, they would take an action to the extent humanly possible to remove this right, and we can’t allow that.”

The procedural steps required to pass a constitutional amendment — or change an amendment once it’s part of the constitution — would set a high bar.

“Generally speaking, a constitutional right is stronger and more enduring than a statutory law,” said Inslee’s deputy communications director, Mike Faulk. “One just need look around the country to see how access to abortion is about to become subject to the whims of whatever political majority happens to be in power at any given time.”