Hyperlocal community councils pack a lot of power

Gatekeepers or defenders?

The Seattle Design Review Boards have come under similar scrutiny. Some in the housing world blame them for stopping or slowing the construction of new homes rather than encouraging good design, as the boards were intended to do.

For large projects, generally those over 35,000 square feet, developers and architects must go before one of the eight design review boards scattered throughout the city that are made up of volunteers, who often have design or architectural experience. Smaller multifamily developments go through what’s called administrative design review, an internal process completed by city staff.

Using a list of guidelines, the Seattle Design Review Boards are charged with evaluating the design of new projects to ensure they fit into the neighborhood and the surrounding urban landscape — both aesthetically and functionally. The boards then give recommendations to the city Permitting Department through approvals, with or without caveats, or instructions to return to the board to address concerns.

These boards have some control over how fast projects move through the permitting stage, critics said, influencing what gets built.

For three years, Mark Ostrow dutifully followed one project’s saga through the design review process, sharing its progress over social media. His droll commentary is credited by some for bringing the obscure process to light as he documented in tweets a series of meetings for the project, which replaces an existing Safeway and parking lot with a new store and more than 300 housing units to upper Queen Anne.

“I really wanted to get a broader cross-section of the neighborhood involved so I was tweeting and trying to make it as entertaining as I could,” Ostrow said. “It didn’t take a lot of work after a while because it became kinda a farce, and it was just a matter of describing events that were happening in front of me.”

His posts contained memes, fiery photo montages and quotes from commenters that ranged from worries over parking and traffic to declaring the project lacks soul. At one point the color of the brick held up the project in design review for several months, he said. The developer responded with an extensive brick and siding study for the proposed seven-story building at the next design review meeting.

Ostrow, a certified public accountant by day, is the board treasurer of the advocacy group Seattle Neighborhood Greenways and heads the local chapter in Queen Anne. Every design review Twitter thread, Ostrow said, has drawn comments of surprise on the social media site that these boards even existed.

“People constantly questioned the process; If this is legal development, why aren’t they just allowed to build it?” he said.

Several developers and three years later, the development finally completed its design review last year and the old Safeway is set to close this summer for demolition. All in all, it will have taken more than seven years for the project to be completed, Ostrow said. That extended timeline has left him a little jaded.

“On one hand you can walk outside and see people without homes, people who don’t have a place to live, people [who] are being priced out of the city, people [who] are being priced out of their homes, and, on the other hand there are people really nitpicking about a particular shade of brick we are going to use on this housing development,” he said. “There's this emergency on one side and then there’s this extreme lack of urgency, as projects made their way through this process.”

The Safeway project has since become a poster child for a diverse coalition of environmentalists, density advocates, labor groups and developers — private and nonprofit — of what’s wrong with design review boards.

A report commissioned by one of the Seattle for Everyone coalition partners found that projects were seeing longer timelines through design review. And the process, which allows for personal opinions to influence buildings, lacks a diverse set of members. The report highlights board complaints that include projects “mimicking historic architecture rather than complementing it” and “the color scheme is less timeless than the rest.”

“Because there are so many guidelines, it’s easy to conform what you are asking for to one of those guidelines,” said Brady Nordstrom, a spokesperson for Seattle for Everyone.

The criticism leveled against design review for the Safeway project was fair, said Marty Kaplan, a former member of the Queen Anne Community Council, an active neighborhood group that doesn’t have the same veto power of the other community councils. But in general the design review process has worked quite well for the area, he added.

Kaplan, who chaired the neighborhood group land-use committee at the time the Safeway project went through the design review, continues to support keeping the design review board in place because it's a way for public input to shape projects.

“Shouldn't neighbors have an avenue to developers?” asked Kaplan.

Design review acts as a check and balance for the neighborhood, said Denny Bird, who followed Kaplan as land-use chair on the Queen Anne Community Council.

“Originally it was just a big ugly square box, Safeway was not as amenable to working with the community as we would have liked,” Bird said.

He said the hold-up in design review wasn’t over brick color but rather over the size and form of the project. The process and time are worth ensuring quality buildings that reflect the current neighborhood, Bird added.

“It’s not worth giving up something, whether it takes a year longer, and having it be a junky building — maybe that's not the right terminology — or something that’s not sustainable, because of one year,” Bird said. “There’s no reason we can’t have nice looking buildings and keep our neighborhoods in the flavors we want.”