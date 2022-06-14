Administrative delays cost Yakima County $1.1M in federal rent relief

How Yakima lost $1.1 million

Magasis, director of the county’s 2½-year-old Human Services Department, largely concurred with Rutter’s assessment of the program not moving fast enough to meet the need. She said her newly formed department has been chronically understaffed and was outmatched by the scale of the program, adapting to complicated federal rules and juggling multiple funding streams, including state funds with earlier deadlines.

“I feel confident that my department did everything we could with the resources we were able to have,” Magasis said. "We did what we could to compensate for not having the staff that we needed to run our programs.”

Magasis said she “repeatedly and consistently” asked the county leadership for additional help, but was turned down by the former commissioner in charge of her department, Vicki Baker.

“I had the funding for it. I had the need,” Magasis said. “And, I was just told, now is not a good time to hire.”

Although Yakima County received $7.5 million from the federal government in January 2021, state and federal data show that it distributed no rent assistance money until June of that year. By the end of September, the county had spent just 7% of its initial federal award, prompting a concerned email from Gov. Jay Inslee’s policy office. This put Yakima County firmly within the U.S. Treasury’s “excess funds” category.

By then, it was far too late to catch up to the 65% spending threshold needed to avoid recapture. Magasis said she was able to lessen the amount lost by submitting a “ program improvement plan ” to the Treasury, although she doesn’t know by how much.

Magasis said she spent much of the first half of 2021 familiarizing herself with the eligibility rules and reporting requirements of the U.S. Treasury, which are more detailed than for state or local funds. (She added that she believed payments started in May but were not reflected until the following month.)

The biggest bottleneck, however, came from a time-consuming fraud prevention tactic, which entailed her personally hand-checking each application for duplicate names, email addresses and phone numbers and investigating every possible overlap.

Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, who took office in 2020, told Crosscut that she directed Magasis to implement additional fraud prevention measures that went beyond federal government requirements.

The county contracted with five agencies to distribute the funds, with each developing a separate application. Because of this, McKinney worried about the possibility of people applying to all five and double-dipping.

“Fraud was very high on my mind,” McKinney said.

Available data suggests that fraud in rental assistance programs is extremely rare, but policies designed to target fraud can sometimes exclude those the program was meant to help. Earlier this year, Thurston County officials shut down their rent assistance program for months over unproved fraud allegations.

“It did strike me as odd,” Rutter said of the manual de-duplication process. “Why don’t you have some sort of technology that can do that?”

In March, the county moved to an online system that accepts applications through LiveStories, a Seattle-based software company that handles rent assistance for multiple other Washington counties. That has freed up Magasis from doing time-consuming de-duplication and sped up processing times to two weeks.