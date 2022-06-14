New Yakima clinic to expand abortion access in Eastern Washington

Cedar River Clinics cited the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade and the expected influx of people seeking abortion services from other states as the reasons for expanding operations in Eastern Washington.

The clinic will provide full-service abortion care in Eastern Washington, where only five clinics currently operate, in Wenatchee, Yakima, Pullman and Spokane. The new Yakima clinic is opening at the same site where Cedar River Clinics’ previous abortion clinic operated. Abortion care at the new clinic will begin in July, but the clinic will begin taking appointments this week for a variety of health care services.

“We look forward to serving new and existing patients in the clinic and community we were founded in,” said Executive Director Connie Cantrell in a news release. “Due to growing wait times at local clinics, patients from Eastern Washington have been traveling to our clinics in Western Washington since we closed. We heard from our community members in Eastern Washington that they hoped we would reopen. We are so very proud to return to our roots.”

Cedar River Clinics’ Yakima location operated for over 30 years, opening in 1979 as Feminist Women’s Health Center, founded by Beverly Whipple and Deborah Lazaldi. “Their vision was to empower patients and trust them to make their own decisions about pregnancy care, prevention and termination; to promote informed decision‐making; and to ensure that abortion was locally accessible,” said clinic staff in the news release.

In addition to abortion care, the Yakima clinic will provide birth control, routine wellness services and gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary patients through telehealth and in person.