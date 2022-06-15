Snohomish moms dealing with addiction get help to keep their newborns

To be sure, not all FIRST Clinic clients are as successful as Justice has been. In roughly one of five cases, the Department of Children, Youth and Families still ends up filing a dependency against the parents. That’s more likely, Ballout said, if a client doesn’t have family in the area or can’t arrange around-the-clock supervision of mom and baby required by the department.

And parents in the program do relapse. Wassemiller acknowledged that she worries about some clients’ ability to safely care for their newborns. In those cases, she said, she brings in “extra eyes, extra places of accountability,” and finds opportunities to check in with those parents in person.

Not all parents learn about the FIRST Clinic before they give birth. The program’s lawyers get several calls a week from women who have just delivered and are desperate for help.

One afternoon last fall, attorney Neil Weiss rushed to the hospital to meet a woman recovering from a complicated childbirth. In just 15 minutes, he said he was able to come up with a plan for the mother and her baby: She would get mental health and drug and alcohol assessments, and the pair would live with an aunt and uncle and get help from other family members when they were released from the hospital. In the meantime, Wassemiller would start lining up other assistance.

“The social worker left feeling pretty decent about how things were looking for this mom,” Weiss said.

In Snohomish County, FIRST Clinic attorneys say they’ve seen a shift in child welfare workers’ attitudes since their program began. Before the clinic started, “the knee-jerk reaction was remove,” Ballout said of babies born exposed to drugs “Now it’s, ‘Let’s try to work with mom and baby.’ And they understand the harmful effects of removal.”

But elsewhere, particularly outside of the Puget Sound area, the lawyers often encounter more resistance to change, Ballout said. There are still counties where the possibility of keeping mom and baby together is rarely discussed. Instead, “the opening conversation is, ‘Where should this child be placed in foster care, and what is visitation going to look like?’ ”

The clinic's weekly support group is another opportunity for parents to get advice and encouragement. At a late January meeting held over Zoom, one of the half-dozen mothers present had given birth just two days earlier and joined from the hospital. Her baby had been born prematurely and was in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“I don't want you to go through this weekend alone,” Wassemiller told the new mom. “Call me no matter what time of day.”

Ivy Group introduced herself to the others and announced that she was 150 days clean. “I'm proud of you, Ivy!” one of the other mothers shouted.

Ivy Group and her son, Stryker, at her recent graduation. Photo courtesy of Group.

Group, 23, learned about the FIRST Clinic while in treatment for heroin addiction last fall, giving her more than two months to work with the team before her son’s birth. With Wassemiller’s help, Group assembled a binder documenting each step of her treatment, the parenting classes she took and notes from her counselor and other supporters.

“The binder, the bio folder that they made with me, really sealed the deal with CPS,” Group said in a later interview. The department quickly ended its investigation, she said. “I’m going great, and that’s really thanks to FIRST Clinic, ’cause otherwise things could have gone a lot differently.”

Justice tells a similar story. Her son Mason is now 2, and she volunteers with two advisory committees at the Department of Children, Youth and Families. On June 17, she graduates with an associate’s degree in legal administration and already has a job lined up with the FIRST Clinic.

“I’m going to make changes,” Justice said. “And I’m going to be there for another parent who felt the same way I did — who didn’t want to work with the system, was scared, was hopeless.”

This story is being co-published with The Imprint, a nonprofit news outlet focused on the nation’s child welfare and youth justice systems.