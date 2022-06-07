Washington experiments with guaranteed basic income

Breathing room

Andrew Yang drew attention to the idea of a basic income during his 2020 presidential bid. And as the pandemic raged, the idea picked up steam.

Tacoma’s GRIT program is one of two dozen or so pilots being run across the county as part of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a coalition of American mayors, including Tacoma’s mayor Victoria Woodards.

A study from the coalition’s first guaranteed income pilot, which gave 125 residents in Stockton, California, $500 per month for two years, found the money doubled the number of people who said they could cover a $400 unexpected-expense. And more participants were employed in full-time jobs a year into the pilot.

Of the qualified Tacoma families that applied to participate in GRIT, 110 were randomly selected to receive the $500 monthly stipend. A total of 135 others are acting as a control group for a research project run by the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania. Participants from each group will be interviewed by researchers several times throughout the year and are allowing their spending habits to be tracked. Private funds are being used in Tacoma for the payments, which includes $600,000 from the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income coalition and nearly $200,000 in private donations.

During the pandemic, a guaranteed basic income by another name — the federal child tax credit — provided many families with kids under 17 with an automatic monthly payment. It immediately lifted millions of children nationwide out of poverty, said Dona Ponepinto, CEO and president of United Way of Pierce County. When the child tax credit expired, the number living in poverty shot back up.

According to a study by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, child poverty rates increased by 41%, and 3.7 million fell into poverty when child tax credit payments stopped in January.

Seeing so many children be lifted out of poverty by the federal child tax credit spurred state Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, to push for a statewide guaranteed basic income in Washington.

“We know that giving people cash with no strings attached as quickly as possible actually works. We did it during the pandemic,” Berry said. “There are too many families in our state that are living in or on the brink of poverty, and we have the means to support them right now.”

Her proposal: 36 monthly payments equal to the average area rent of a two-bedroom apartment where the participant lives. Washington residents over 18 years old with an income at or below 50% of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s area median income limits would be eligible — about $40,500 for a household of one in the Seattle region in 2021.

“I did not think to tie it to rent, but people with lived experiences that help shape and form the bill suggested this avenue as the best way to do these cash payments,” Berry said. “Their opinion was that tying it to HUD rates was a better way to estimate cost of living.”

The bill — Evergreen Basic Income Trust —which died during the 2022 legislative session, was just the start of the conversation, Berry said. The proposal would also build on an upcoming state guaranteed income study set to be released this summer, as the Legislature requested.

“Our goal,” Berry said, “was to drop a bill, get good press, then socialize the concept and educate the committee.” And then next year bring a bill to pay for a pilot, she added.