King County reworks aid after some renters fall through the cracks

When Meyers heard about King County’s emergency rental assistance program in the summer of 2021, she applied right away. She was told she qualified. Because there was never enough money in the program to meet the need, Meyers entered a lottery along with other applicants, hoping to get picked at random to receive assistance.

Then, she waited. And waited. And waited some more.

The apartment had its share of problems — broken appliances, drug dealers across the street — but the alternative was much worse. “It’s the only place I can afford,” Meyers said. “I’ve lived here for seven years, and I don’t want to be homeless.”

The state eviction moratorium meant her landlord could not evict her over the back rent she owed. But the stress of a five-figure debt took its toll. In October, Meyers crashed her car, something she blames on the distraction of having the threat of eviction hanging over her head.

In January of this year, a case manager from the emergency rental assistance program called her and asked a few questions about her income. Her hopes were up.

Meyers said she checked her email religiously, but never heard back from King County. It turned out her request for rent relief had been denied. The case manager had overstated their household income, disqualifying them for help. The program is targeted at lower-income renters earning 50% or less of the area median income, which is $47,800 for a two-person household.

Meyers learned about her denial from her apartment’s building manager. She called the rental assistance program and was told she needed a copy of the denial letter in order to appeal. When she said she never received the letter, they wouldn’t send her a new copy.

She turned to the Housing Justice Project to file a formal grievance. Operated by the King County Bar Association, the nonprofit group provides pro bono services to low-income renters in eviction court. It has also contracted with King County to manage the grievance process for the rental assistance program.

Meyers is one of more than 200 people who have filed formal grievances about emergency rental assistance denials through the Housing Justice Project. That number doesn’t include people who contacted King County directly or the ones who simply never followed up about their bad experiences.

All told, that’s quite small compared with the nearly 38,000 households that received a combined $332.6 million in rental assistance since the program started in August 2020. But it’s still worth understanding what went wrong — some say an excess of subcontractors led to inequitable service for some applicants — and how the program has since been restructured. The county continues to distribute the last of its rental assistance money and is looking ahead to the possibility of a permanent program.

The Housing Justice Project eventually helped Meyers get a new copy of her denial letter, but her case manager told her she had missed the two-week window to appeal and there was nothing they could do.

“I literally begged her,” Meyers said. “And they wouldn’t help. It was really disheartening. She didn’t care that I was going to be homeless. She just pretty much said no.”

Poor communication, red tape

Jake Phillips leads the grievance work for the Housing Justice Project. He said the job is about doing anything possible to overturn an applicant’s denial. People come to him with a wide variety of issues. There are those who, like Meyers, say they never got a denial email. Others say their landlords refused to participate in the program. In some cases, the county incorrectly flagged an application as fraudulent, such as the time a landlord and tenant had the same last name. Phillips said he had to help the tenant prove they were actually unrelated.

Sometimes applicants did not follow all the rules of the program, and there’s nothing the Housing Justice Project can do. For example, because the program is meant to keep people in their homes, applicants are disqualified if they move out before receiving their rental assistance, even if they otherwise qualified.

That’s what happened to Eamonn Lindsey, a Seattle renter who worked in fast food when the pandemic first hit. With his work hours slashed, he couldn’t keep up on rent. Then his two roommates stopped paying. He ended up on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in rental debt.

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

Lindsey said he thought he was in the clear when he heard his application for rental assistance had been approved, and he moved out of the apartment he couldn’t afford. He thought he was doing the right thing and instead lost his chance for help, leaving him with crushing debt. He spent several months homeless, mostly living in a shelter before he could scrape together enough money doing gig work deliveries to move into “quite possibly the worst building in the University District.”

“The people who fall through the cracks don't really seem to matter that much,” said Lindsey. “And there are a lot of people falling through the cracks right now.”

Phillips said the most common complaint involves poor communication from the program’s administrators. Tenants would apply for help then enter a black hole about the status of their application.

A reader initiated this story by contacting Crosscut’s Washington Recovery Watch team to describe her repeated attempts to get clear help or answers from the program. As her eviction date neared, she encountered a feedback loop of auto-reply assurances that things were happening in the back end and to just sit tight.

Phillips said part of the problem with communication stemmed from the system of community-based subcontractors King County used to administer the rental assistance program. The county contracted with more than 70 nonprofit community groups to help do outreach and administer rent relief.

Officials hoped to improve equitable access to the program for low-income communities of color and immigrants by working with groups already operating in those communities. While Phillips said he thinks there’s value in the model, he also saw inconsistent performance from the community-based organizations.

“The way it was implemented, there wasn’t accountability and there were some underperformers in the mix,” he explained. “Not every applicant was given the same experience. Some organizations were super-communicative. Others seemed to not have done a good enough job being upfront about communicating with tenants.”

Leo Flor, director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services, acknowledged the communication problem and blamed both the scale of the program and the speed with which the county had to create it from scratch.

“It became DCHS’s largest client-serving program overnight,” he said.

But the county stands by the community-based subcontractor model, arguing that the application assistance, door-knocking and follow-up that nonprofits provided within their communities resulted in the program reaching people disproportionately impacted by eviction. About 75% of emergency rent recipients were Black, Indigenous or other people of color, and 58% were female heads of households. Studies have found Black and Latino renters are evicted far more than white renters, and women are evicted far more than men, both in King County and nationally.