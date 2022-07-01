Renewed effort to remove the misleading totem poles at Pike Place park

Legacy of oppression

Wilbur-Sigo also explained how passing off other culture’s art as local Native creations creates an economic issue for Native artists. Indigenous people make just eight cents for every dollar their white counterparts make. When people purchase Native-inspired art, in addition to not properly sharing Indigenous stories and traditions, the artists who created it are essentially poaching customers from local Indigenous artists.

Bender doesn’t agree. “The jobs are there and somebody's gonna do them,” he told Crosscut. “If they're good enough, they'll get some jobs. We all have to make a living and I choose to make a living doing art. Specifically Northwest Coast art, and I do work that I consider very high quality.”

Wilbur-Sigo acknowledges that Bender’s work on the Pike Place poles is high-quality. She called him a wonderful carver who does beautiful work, but this doesn’t change the fact that authentic traditional Native art is being passed over for Native-“style” or -“inspired” art that, while pleasing to look at, has no Native roots.

“The roots are something that you're really born with,” Wilbur-Sigo said. “Nobody can take those from you.”

It has gotten better for Wilbur-Sigo since she was first told 26 years ago that her art wouldn’t sell. She is currently working on three traditional welcome figures that will be installed on

Olive Way and one on Pine Street at the Washington State Convention Center, and one that will be at the intersection of Second Avenue and Yesler Way in front of ?ál?al, Chief Seattle Club’s new affordable-housing development. She hopes that these welcome figures will contribute to educating the greater community about who the Coast Salish people really are.

“When we're not able to do our own work, and we're competing with people that aren't from here or people that aren't Native, it takes a toll not only financially, but I will say it's a cultural struggle too,” Wilbur-Sigo said.

For many Indigenous people, Native-inspired art is seen as a continuation of the theft of land, labor and culture. This perpetual legacy of oppression is also maintained through architecture, according to Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez of the Blackfeet Nation. She believes maintaining power over the architecture and art installations in any city has been and continues to be a colonial tool to keep certain people out, to erase history, or to celebrate someone else’s history.

“Taking up that space, protecting it already started with the assumption that they have the power, the authority, the access, the privilege,” Juarez said. “I would say it would be an act of compassion and love by Mr. Steinbrueck to look at the history and honor the Salish people. Not digging in your feet to defend your family's name.”