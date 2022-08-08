Bisected by highways, a Spokane neighborhood shapes what's left

Remaking a community

Just a handful of blocks away from Navarrete’s childhood home is Fifth Avenue, once the commercial center of what residents recall as a thriving Black business district. When I-90 came through in the 1960s, it cut off Fifth Avenue from the rest of East Central, a larger area that extends north to the rebounding Sprague Avenue business district that now sports new boutiques, bakeries and apartment buildings.

In recent years, there’s been a resurgence of development along Fifth Avenue, driven by a Black-owned soul food restaurant and the Carl Maxey Center, a community meeting space spearheaded by Sandy Williams, publisher of the Black Lens newspaper.

Williams described feeling hyper visible growing up in white, homogenous Spokane. East Central often served as the “only thing that felt like home.” On a recent drive around the neighborhood, she pointed out places that make it special, despite its challenges: the under-appreciated Underhill Park, a new dental clinic, a new library located at Liberty Park. (Once the city’s largest park, 19 of its original 21 acres were lost to I-90.)

Despite some abiding skepticism, Williams said the new pilot program to repurpose the state’s surplus Department of Transportation property in East Central for community use could serve as a transformative asset for a neighborhood repeatedly dealt a losing hand.

“Is it true that there’s a system in place that ensures that if there’s a highway going to be built, that it goes through low-income neighborhoods? I think there is,” said Williams. “But … I’m going to do my damndest to make sure that this community, this neighborhood, has a say in what happens to that land.”

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

The North Spokane Corridor was first proposed in the 1950s. Previous iterations would have routed it through the Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga. In 1997, an environmental impact statement identified the current route as the state’s preferred option.

Although it’s been in the works for decades and began construction in 2001, the $1.5 billion project has experienced ongoing funding delays and was fully funded only in 2015.

Gonzaga University philosophy professor Brian Henning said the long lifespan of the project has slowly muted opposition, making the highway seem like simply a fact of life.

“Sometimes when something has just been in the context for so very, very long that even [for] those who would have resisted it, it’s now part of fabric, part of the background, it’s inevitable at this point,” said Henning, who founded the university’s Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment.

In addition to the bifurcation of neighbors and businesses, Henning said communities like East Central also often have the least power to resist big infrastructure projects, and the least resources to respond to the air quality, carbon emissions and other environmental problems exacerbated by new highways.

“In particular poor people and people of color, they created the least of the problem [and] have the smallest carbon footprint because they don’t have a lot of resources…but they bear a disproportionate burden of the effects,” Henning said.

This idea, often referred to as environmental justice, is key to the burgeoning anti-highway movement, which also includes residents of the majority-Hispanic South Park neighborhood in South Seattle, who are advocating for the removal of a portion of State Highway 99. Such causes have elevated the climate and health costs of a transportation system dominated by cars, the country’s leading source of greenhouse gas emissions.

In response to a request to speak with senior officials about how projects get prioritized, a WSDOT spokesperson deflected questions to legislators who set transportation budgets.

But Mike Gribner, WSDOT’s East Regional director, defended the rationale for the highway, saying it would remove long-haul truck traffic from Division Street, the city’s current north-south thoroughfare. Nearly as wide as a highway in some places, but with many stoplights and frequent congestion, Division Street is also the primary route for long-haul freight to and from Canada.

“The net benefits exceed the impacts,” Gribner said. “How Division Street is going to develop and the land use around that in the downtown core, and how transit can be utilized on that corridor is really only available to this discussion if we move the regional [truck] trips off this system.”

Gribner also argued the highway will have environmental benefits because it will move vehicles faster, reducing congestion and idling. But transportation experts largely agree that new highways quickly fill up with cars, reversing any effect on congestion and ultimately leading to more driving and emissions, an outcome commonly referred to as “induced demand.” Asked about this phenomenon, Gribner remained vague on whether he would expect an increase in overall car usage.

“I’m not certain whether this does create trips or not,” Gribner said. “But efficiency generally creates trips, so I think it’s certainly conceivable that the North Spokane Corridor is going to create trips just because the system is more efficient.”

Washington state Sen. Andy Billig, the Democratic majority leader who represents Spokane, helped lead efforts to secure funding to finish the north-south freeway, which was half-built when he entered the Legislature in 2011. Billig also linked completion of the highway to a revamped, more pedestrian and transit-friendly Division Street.

Some city leaders envision a future bus rapid transit line opening in 2029, with buses coming every 10 minutes in a dedicated lane. The state Legislature put aside $50 million for that project in the recent transportation funding package.

“I understand the sentiment that freeways like this are a vision of the past, I get that, and I don’t completely disagree with that,” Billig said. “But I also know that a modern, transit-oriented, efficient vision for a corridor like Division [Street] is not possible without the North Spokane Corridor.”