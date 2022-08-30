‘A lack of care’: Monkeypox response echoes homophobia of past crises

Yet despite the federal government’s slow response, public health officials in King County have scrambled to vaccinate the highest risk populations – men who have sex with men, and especially those who have multiple partners – while also trying to avoid stigmatizing those most likely to get the disease. It’s been a delicate balance to strike.

Although monkeypox cases in King County spiked in late July at 61 cases in one week, the disease, which spreads from skin-to-skin contact or from contact with unwashed clothes or bedding, has in the past two weeks begun to level off.

According to Public Health Seattle & King County, there have been a total of 323 confirmed monkeypox cases in King County. At a press conference on Aug. 9, county health officer Jeffrey Duchin said that about 75% of those cases have been in Seattle, and the majority of cases are among men between the ages of 18 and 49.

Seattle architect Andrew Grant Houston, who ran for mayor in 2021, was one of the lucky few to get vaccinated in early August at the sexual health clinic at Harborview Medical Center.

“I find this entire situation frustrating and disappointing,” Houston said. “They're working with the materials that they have, but it doesn't feel as strong of a response as you would like for something that’s very concerning.”

Monkeypox, first identified in 1958, was for decades generally confined to tropical rainforests of central and west Africa. The origin of the current global outbreak, which began in April, hasn’t been determined. But as of Aug 26, the World Health Organization reported that more than 46,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide outside of the endemic regions in Africa. According to the CDC, as of Aug 25, nearly 17,000 cases have been documented in the U.S., with no fatalities yet recorded.

Although related to smallpox, monkeypox is much less dangerous, with a historical fatality rate of about 3%. Nevertheless, it’s a painful, unpleasant and serious disease. Monkeypox generally begins with a rash, and then a series of blisters and lesions that can develop all over the body. When those lesions occur in sensitive areas such as the genitals or anus, they can be excruciatingly painful . The disease usually lasts two to four weeks, and quarantining for that length of time can be an immense burden, especially for people with limited sick leave or personal time.

According to a report in The New York Times, the U.S. once had a stockpile of 20 million doses of Jynneos smallpox vaccine, which is also effective in preventing monkeypox. But by May of this year the country had let those doses expire and had a mere 2,400 doses on hand. The U.S. was slow to address that shortage, and it wasn’t until early August that the Biden administration finally declared monkeypox a public health emergency , after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 22. By then there was an overwhelming global demand for the vaccine. In response, the CDC issued guidelines aimed at preventing transmission, which advised against anonymous sex, attending dances and raves in which skin-to-skin contact was likely and reducing the number of sexual partners.

“The echoes to the AIDS crisis are so direct,” said Sycamore, who edited “ Between Certain Death and a Possible Future ,” a collection of queer writing on the legacy of HIV published in 2021. “You see these images of gay men covered in sores. And then this resurgence of sexual moralism that's blaming people for their actions rather than blaming the government, or our structural racism and homophobia.”

Locally, availability of the vaccine has been severely limited – though in the past two weeks, the situation seems to be improving. At the Aug. 9 press conference, Duchin said Public Health estimated there are about 40,000 people at risk of contracting monkeypox in the county who would benefit from the vaccine. But Duchin said that by Aug. 9 the county had only received enough Jynneos to vaccinate 4,400 people.

Early pop-up clinics were crowded and overwhelmed. Grant Houston said several of his friends went to a vaccine pop-up clinic at Seattle Central College on Capitol Hill in early August and faced a three- to four-hour wait. “They went and then gave up because the line was longer than the number of shots available,” Houston said.

Sam Chapman, who performs in drag as Jane Don’t at Queerbar on Capitol Hill, was frustrated by this lack of access. When a friend came down with monkeypox in July, Chapman decided to travel to British Columbia to get the vaccine.

“The process was actually much easier and less stressful than I anticipated,” Chapman said. Border patrol didn’t ask questions and the clinic didn’t seem to mind if patients were from the U.S. Chapman received the vaccine in Abbotsford at a rural clinic, which they said also seemed to be a horse clinic. “There’s a ketamine joke in there somewhere,” Chapman quipped.

Jonny Cruz also traveled to British Columbia and got the monkeypox vaccine at Fraser Health in Vancouver. At the clinic, Cruz was asked a few questions to determine if he was in the higher-risk category and within 20 minutes he got his first dose of the vaccine (Jynneos is a two-dose vaccine).

In response to his frustration from trying to find accurate information, Cruz created an online resource guide to help other queer men access information about the disease. He feels the lackluster national response is directly related to homophobia.

“If it was more straight people who were getting it,” Cruz said, “I can guarantee you the vaccine rollout would have been a lot quicker.”

Sycamore, who was able to get a vaccine after receiving a tip about open appointments, believes the fact that queer men have to travel three hours north of the border to get the vaccine speaks volumes. “You know this country is doing something wrong when people are leaving the country to get their health care,” she said.

The scarcity created by the slow national response evokes the long, terrible history of the AIDS crisis, Sycamore says. “When we have this homophobic lack of response, there's no way for trauma not to reemerge. That trauma has never been dealt with. There has never been accountability for the government's neglect.”

Sycamore has been advocating for months on Twitter for a more care-centered response to the outbreak. “The way to reach people most in need is not to make people stand in line. It’s to go to where they are,” she said.

To that end, Public Health Seattle & King County has been making a concerted effort in the past several weeks to expand outreach to queer spaces and places where people of color feel more comfortable getting the vaccine.