New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

The Urban Forestry Commission wants to see an inch-for-inch replacement, requiring more trees the larger the one being removed is.

Trees will be removed as new housing gets built, Michalak added, so “what we want to see is a very aggressive push towards replacing those trees if they have to be lost through that development process.”

For more than a decade, Seattle has operated under an interim tree code. Moves to update the tree code have fizzled out with each passing administration.

It’s something that a lot of people haven't wanted to touch, said Josh Morris, an urban conservation manager for the group formerly known as Seattle Audubon and the other co-chair of the city’s Urban Forestry Commission.

“The focus has been on reducing barriers and speeding up processes for development, which is really important, because we do have such an extreme housing shortage,” said Morris. “And trees and protecting them is an extra barrier.”

Earlier this year, the Seattle City Council started taking up some of the recommendations put forward by the Commission in 2019. The slate of proposed reforms includes lowering the threshold for exceptional tree designation to 24 inches and includes the Commission’s recommendation of an inch-for-inch replacement.

The draft code also sets protections for smaller trees lost in development. The Urban Forestry Commission pushed for the new rules to cover trees with diameter down to 6 inches; the draft ordinance proposed by Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections ultimately settled on 12 inches.

If these reforms are adopted, it would mean new regulations for preserving and replacing an additional 70,400 trees with at least a 12-inch trunk diameter, 22,400 of which are 24 inches or greater, a report by Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections estimated.

A new canopy assessment found the city lost 255 acres of its tree canopy, roughly the size of Green Lake, in the past five years. As Seattle’s tree canopy shrunk by 1.7% the city’s population grew by 8.5%. The city had set a goal of 30% tree canopy cover by 2037, but it was just 28.1% in 2021. Most of the loss in recent years occurred in parks and natural areas due to hotter weather, an aging tree population and thinning of deciduous trees to make room for conifers.

But single-family areas saw the second highest loss in canopy acreage. Neighborhood zones include the largest share of the land, covering 67% of the city and containing 72% of Seattle’s tree canopy, according to city data.

A lot of the focus has been planting trees in public spaces, said Sharon Leishman, director of Duwamish Alive Coalition. “Which is good. But there's only so much public land we can do that on realistically.”

It’s also going to take shifting responsibility to homeowners where much of the city's trees and canopy exists, Leishman said, while also pushing to preserve existing mature trees.

While it’s great to add small trees, those are being planted for the future, Leishman added. The large trees are what’s doing the heavy lifting now, the mature trees that are giving the city immediate benefits.

Across Lake Washington

Not everyone sees preserving and growing tree canopies the duty of the private citizen. Toby Nixon, a councilmember in Kirkland, was one of two no votes this spring against strengthening that city's tree code.

“If we want to protect trees, we should compensate their owners for that. And the problem is with limiting the trees that can be cut down, we limit what people are able to do on their property,” Nixon said. “If the city wants to control some property, they should buy it. Same with the county. Same with the state.”

A 2018 study found Kirkland's tree canopy had fallen a little below the city’s comprehensive plan’s goal of 40%. In the affluent city along Lake Washington’s east side, much of the tree loss is happening because of development in single-family residential areas, according to Adam Weinstein, the city’s director of the Planning and Building Department.

“We found the trees that were being removed at higher rates were the really big ones,” Weinstein said. “And so that led us to create new requirements for retaining the bigger trees.”

Kirkland’s new tree code settled on 26-inch diameter for special status for their “landmark” trees, and strengthened the standards for removal and replacement of trees 6 inches in diameter or larger. The new rules also increase the number of replacement trees required to correspond with the larger the width of the one being lost. The rules also allow a fee-in-lieu option.

The updated code also granted variances over certain building requirements such as rules regarding setbacks, parking, yard sizes or building height, if developers worked around trees. Developing and passing the new regulations took Kirkland several years.

“We approached the code, trying to strike a balance between environmental protection and development,” Weinstein said. “Tree codes really bring out the competing interests in land use policy and environmental protection. You really want both, right? A good city wants both.”

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties has challenged these moves to strengthen tree codes, saying Kirkland’s new tree codes hinder the building of new housing by making “development more expensive, uncertain and problematic.”

In an appeal to the Growth Management Hearing Board, the group claims the new rules create a nearly total ban on removal of landmark trees on private property in Kirkland.

“There’s a lack of consideration of property rights. Kirkland street ordinance places a disproportionate regulatory burden on property owners to achieve the citywide canopy goal 40%,” said Jennifer Anderson, the Master Builders’ interim director of government affairs. “There's very little mention of trees and public property and no identifications of methods by which the city will contribute to attaining the tree canopy goals.”

She said the new tree code still adds time and uncertainty to projects, and now applies to even more trees.

The Master Builders also filed an appeal with a hearing examiner over Seattle’s decision that the proposed tree code would have no significant impact on the environment and thus no environmental impact statement is needed. The group lost that challenge.