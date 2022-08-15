Northwest Indigenous language school celebrates 25 years

Ichishkíin language teachers from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Yakama Nation founded NILI in response to tribal communities’ interest in honoring and maintaining their languages. Inspired by the American Indian Language Development Institute, the founders worked with the University of Oregon (UO) to start their institute, dedicated to supporting and strengthening language revitalization through tribal, academic and community partnerships.

For the last 25 years, NILI has been committed to establishing and providing language curriculum, teacher trainings and language documentation. It has created programs and collaborated on projects designed to meet the needs of endangered language communities. For many Indigenous peoples, language is an integral part of identity, culture and healing.

“Being able to really experience a language is something that is not about reading from a textbook or something you only do in a classroom; it's about people and being motivated to learn language because you want to connect with people,” Elliott said. “We're open to working with any tribes around. We’ve had people come from all over the Pacific Northwest, even from places as far out as Mississippi, Oklahoma, Florida, Canada, New York, Hawaii, so all over basically. NILI is open to anyone who wants to learn.”

Many tribal families have been victims of American Indian Residential Schools, also known as boarding schools, where Indigenous children were placed after being taken from their families. Hundreds of thousands of children were punished and often beaten for using their Native language, a brutal attempt at forced assimilation conducted by the U.S. federal government that lasted through the 1960s.