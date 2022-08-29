PNW schools scramble to find staff before the start of classes

In the Hillsboro School District west of Portland, Oregon’s fourth-largest school district, bus drivers and classified staff such as custodians are most in demand, officials said.

This month, the district was seeking to fill nearly 50 bus driver vacancies — about 25% of the necessary workforce.

By contrast, teacher vacancies five weeks before the school year were in fact “not too bad,” said Beth Graser, Hillsboro district spokesperson. Only 20 teaching positions were unfilled — about 2% of approximately 1,230 licensed positions in the district.

But hiring for those positions now is also more challenging.

“In the spring, the applicant pool is much deeper — we would get anywhere from five to 50 applications for each position,” Graser said by email. “At this point, the pool is much shallower with only a handful of people applying.”

Staffing problems drove headlines during the last school year. At the time, district officials sought the help of legislators and sweetened their offers, from hiring and retention bonuses to increased benefits and pay.

Meanwhile, researchers studying the education labor market stress the importance of determining precisely where the needs are greatest and which barriers stand in the way of districts hiring and retaining employees.

“These are problems that, if we talk about it in a very generic way, I don’t know if policymakers end up implementing solutions that kind of move the ball forward,” said researcher Dan Goldhaber, director of the Center for Education Data and Research at the University of Washington. He is an author of a 2021 report that analyzed job postings from 216 Washington school districts to establish a real-time snapshot of which positions were going unfilled most frequently.

His research showed special education teachers, English language teachers, coaches and paraprofessionals, who are classified employees who assist students in the classroom, made up the majority of staff that schools were struggling to hire. Those trends, which were broadly true even before the pandemic, likely persist this year, Goldhaber said.

Since Oregon, Washington and Idaho all lack comprehensive, real-time data on school districts’ hiring needs, the states have largely pursued more broad-brush solutions, such as additional funding schools can use in a variety of ways.

Oregon state Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who chairs the Senate Committee on Education, said a workgroup first convened in 2021 is still looking at midrange and long-term solutions, including ways to implement robust data collection.

“I think what’s going to be important for us is to be able to move beyond anecdote and get a clear sense of what’s out there,” he said.