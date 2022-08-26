For some, community court reduces jail bookings by 87%

Melissa Duarte is set to graduate from the community court in Redmond next month.

She enrolled in the court system after accruing seven warrants for stealing in order to pay for her family to sleep in a hotel room. Now, she has been able to access therapy every week, get a phone and an ORCA card and, mere days before her partner is due to give birth, receive a Section 8 housing voucher.

“They’ve become my family; the people that I turn to if I have issues,” said Duarte. “They’re not just there for whatever you’re there for. They’re there to support you; to be there for you; to lift you up when you’re down.”

Judge Leah Taguba, who previously served as a prosecutor for more than 15 years, said she joined the community court in Auburn after noticing how often she came in contact as a prosecutor with “generally good people” who found themselves in bad situations. She said she also noticed the way minorities were being impacted.

“As a woman of color, and seeing communities of color being disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system, I've really felt strongly that I think we can do better. … With these systems of oppression in place, finding alternatives is going to be one of the ways that we can combat this systemic imprisonment of people of color.”

According to a 2021 King County Auditor’s Office report, between 2017 and 2019 Black people represented 7% of the King County population, but they made up 36% of the people in the county’s adult jails.

In King County’s community courts, 67% of participants were white, while 14% were Black, according to the 2021 MIDD report.

Last year, the community courts were awarded an equity and inclusion grant for training to look at potential inequities related to everything from eligibility criteria to program outcomes, according to Welbaum.

For Perez, the Auburn community court has had a very positive impact on her life. She’s now working on a parenting plan to help her with her 12-year-old daughter, who currently lives with her father, and on accessing drug treatment.

During the recent Thursday court session, defense attorney Anne Dederer asked her how she was doing.

Perez didn’t hesitate:

“I feel like there's like, hope now. Before, I was just so depressed, and I didn't realize how much depression really weighs on your body. And so now I feel like I'm accomplishing stuff and a purpose. I don’t know, I feel more energized, more happy.”