Universal free school lunch is ending — but not for all WA students

Joy Champion has a system for making about 100 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in a matter of minutes: She dollops tablespoons of peanut butter while explaining the benefits of the federally funded summer meals program, which provides two meals a day to kids in need during the summer.

“For lunch they get a fruit, and if they have PB&J, we’ll give them cheese so they get enough protein,” Champion said, as she directed the summer meals assembly line at the Des Moines Area Food Bank Meals for Kids program. More fruit and proteins are available when the food bank returns for afternoon snack distribution at Des Moines-area parks and certain apartment buildings for any youth aged 18 and under.

Free meals for all school kids — a response to pandemic-related economic pressures these past two years — sunset this past June when federal funding for school lunches went back to pre-pandemic levels, despite calls from school lunch advocates.

A recent decision by the state legislature will help some students. A new Washington state law has set aside $44 million to more than double the number of schools where all students can continue to get free meals.