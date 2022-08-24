Why WA cherries are so expensive this summer

That’s welcome news for fruit fans hunting for the bright red globes all summer long.

Growers in high elevation areas of the state, including the Wenatchee area, are still picking their cherry crop, providing consumers one last opportunity to enjoy the fruit and enough cherries to prevent this from being the smallest in decades.

Adverse weather conditions have created harvest delays and reduced volumes drastically. While consumers can spot cherries in stores, there are far fewer displays than usual, making them hard to find, said B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers. This Yakima organization promotes cherries grown in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana.

“There were weeks we had big beautiful displays at stores,” Thurlby said. “There were other weeks those displays were down, and they were in the middle of the produce department.”

As of Aug. 17, Northwest cherry growers had shipped 12.7 million 20-pound boxes, well below the 22.8 million five-year average. As of now, it would be the smallest crop since 2008, when there were just 9.7 million boxes.

However, with nearly 2 million boxes expected to be shipped in August, the figure could go up to almost 15 million, which would keep it from being the smallest crop in decades, but still be in line with several other disappointing harvest years.

Weather impact

Growers are accustomed to pivoting in response to weather conditions.

However, no grower was prepared for the sheer number of weather events that affected the crop in the months leading to the 2022 harvest.

In April, major cherry regions in Eastern Washington, which grow much of the Northwest cherry crop, experienced cold and snowy conditions, hampering pollination. As a result, some cherries were delayed in development, and others weren’t able to develop at all.

In early May, Northwest Cherry Growers estimated that the region would produce 15 million 20-pound boxes.

But those estimates went downward after several rainstorms hit the region in June. Rain can cause cherries to split, making them unsellable in the fresh market — lots of them are processed instead.

Only 3 million boxes of cherries were shipped in June, about half the normal amount.

Crop size also was influenced by grower decisions, said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association. This Yakima-based trade organization represents growers, shippers and others in the industry.

Typically, a small crop translates to higher prices because demand is higher than supply. However, a higher price per pound may not be enough to cover increasing costs due to inflation and the additional spending required to pick a smaller-volume crop.

DeVaney said that some growers had to be persuaded by fruit shippers to pick more of their crop to maintain a somewhat steady supply to retailers, DeVaney said.

“There were a lot of variabilities and stop and starts,” he said. “That created a lot of uncertainty.”