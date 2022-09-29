How will Seattle Public Schools pay for the new teacher contract?

After the Seattle Education Association strike that delayed the fall opening of Seattle Public Schools for a week, both the district and the union have voted on an agreement that will require an additional $231 million in the district’s operating funds over the three-year life of the contract.

The additional staff and salary increases will add to existing budget shortfalls in the last two years of the contract. The district, which has a $1.14 billion general fund, created a budget in anticipation of the contract, district officials said Wednesday, resulting in a net difference of an additional $12 million to district expenditures in the current year, $33 million in the 2023-24 year, and $48 million in the 2024-25 year.

However, district officials told the board earlier this month that those costs added to existing shortfalls means that the district will face possible gaps of $47.5 million in 2023-24 and $139 million in 2024-25. The exact figures will depend on student enrollment, which, if it continues to decline, could further erode the district’s income because the state of Washington distributes some education funding with a per-student formula.

“Many things can be true at the same time,” said school board President Brandon Hersey after the vote. “Do our educators deserve to have a living wage and to be able to afford to live in the city where they teach? Hell, yes. Do we currently know the best strategies to figure out how to accommodate that within our subsequent budgets? We made it very clear that the answer to that question is no.”

“I believe that we reached a good collective bargaining agreement and that it comes with a price with extraordinary deficits,” said school board member Leslie Harris. “The Legislature has not in any way, shape or form done right by the school districts, school districts staffs, and most importantly the students in Washington state public schools K-12. Frankly I don’t see that changing anytime soon unless we get together and leverage. These are very dark days ahead, and we need to be very very clear on that.”

Seattle Public Schools has an operating-fund budget this year of about $1.14 billion, paid for by state and federal funding and local taxes. About 59.3% of it comes from state tax dollars, some of which is earmarked for programs such as special education, English Language Learners and buses. About 15.9% of the money comes from local taxes and about 6.7% comes from federal funding.