WA schools ask for more time to spend $2.6B in COVID relief

Washington K-12 schools have spent about half of $2.6 billion in combined relief, largely intended to help schools navigate immediate coronavirus-related challenges. Now as they look to the remaining $1.3 billion, administrators say they fear federal deadlines in 2025 will cut short projects addressing lost academic progress, student mental health and school air quality.

“People were getting criticized that they weren’t spending the money fast enough,” said Joel Aune, executive director of the Washington Association of School Administrators. “We’re being criticized because we’re being careful with the money.”

More than 40 Washington school leaders joined hundreds of districts from across the country in an Aug. 29 letter to the U.S. Department of Education asking for more time to spend their federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which were part of the three national COVID-19 recovery packages. Districts that signed on span the state and include Bellevue, Castle Rock, Yakima, Highline, Coupeville, Kiona-Benton City, Oak Harbor and others.

“The staggering social-emotional and mental health needs of our students requires continued staffing and programming,” the letter reads. “Additional time to liquidate the … funds ensures that we maintain the critical pandemic-related services that our students require to overcome the challenges of the past three academic years.”

Administrators also told Crosscut the pending deadlines could undermine long-term contracts and risk forfeiting money on equipment caught in supply chain delays. And though the federal government will offer districts a chance to apply for case-by-case extensions, school administrators say the process is unclear.