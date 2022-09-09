WA teachers strikes highlight school funding, staffing woes

Most of the money Seattle Public Schools uses to pay its teachers and other staff comes from a per-pupil allocation from state tax dollars. For this school year, the state of Washington added $236 million for a 5.5% inflation adjustment for statewide K-12 salary increases. The Seattle school district has offered to bump that up to 6.5%.

School districts can – and often do – augment teacher pay, and that money often needs to be found by cutting programs or raising the voter-approved operating levies. For example, the Olympia School District is looking to cut $17.5 million from next year’s budget, after approving an increase that adds up to 18% over three years, according to The Olympian.

Pay isn’t the only thing on negotiating tables during the first strike in seven years in Seattle.