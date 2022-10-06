How a federal border became a dividing line for Nooksack citizenship

Blood Quantum

A report by an anthropologist in British Columbia established that Matsqui George was the chief of a Nooksack village in what is now Canada, which would have made the Nooksack 306 eligible for membership under Section H of the Nooksack constitution. Bob Kelly, the chairman who started the disenrollment of the Nooksack 306 in 2012, called for a Nooksack constitutional referendum for the removal of Section H. He succeeded.

Kelly is originally from a First Nations band in Canada and was adopted into the Nooksack Indian Nation.

Blood percentages or blood quantum was introduced as a way to diminish the legal rights of a “mixed-blood” person. Under the Dawes Act of 1887, the federal government denied some mixed-descent Natives land allotments if they had less than one-quarter Native blood, but accepted mixed-descent Native’s signatures if they wanted to sell their land.

By 1912, blood quantum was introduced by the U.S. government to determine who had enough “Indian blood” to be considered for membership, which determined funding for some tribes. It became common after the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act made it legal for Native governments to exist again, but with the strong encouragement of blood-quantum requirements. Now, 70 percent of federally recognized tribes use blood quantum in their enrollment rules, according to the Native Governance Center.

“No matter what, a plastic tribal ID doesn't define who I am as an Indigenous woman,” said Santana Rabang, one of the Nooksack 306. “It's the knowledge that's passed down generation to generation. It's my connection to my land, to my people, to my culture, to my traditions.”

Tribal ID cards are identification cards issued by federally recognized tribes that list a tribal number and may even list official blood quantum, something Mills resentfully likened to the pedigree of dogs and horses. The cards are used to access certain services and can also be used federally like any other ID. In contrast, Ross Cline Sr., who took over as chairman of Nooksack Indian Nation in 2018, seemingly accepted and welcomed the comparison of Indigenous people and blood quantum to that of animals. Asked why disenrolling the Nooksack 306 was so important, Cline told AP News, “If you owned a purebred dog, you’d better understand the question.”

And therein lies another layer of this conflict. Many Indigenous peoples have accepted the colonial metrics of belonging, and for them, things like blood quantum help maintain cultural purity. Many fear that allowing those who do not meet blood-quantum requirements into their nation could erode their culture, traditions and even government if those people were elected.

Rabang was just a teenager when the council began working to remove her family from the Tribe. She grew up Nooksack. When her citizenship was taken from her, she struggled. “It broke me down in a lot of ways,” Rabang said. “[Disenrollment] made me question myself.”

But after the initial shock and grief, Rabang began to speak up and out for herself and her family against blood quantum and disenrollment. “If there was no blood quantum, I wouldn't have to question myself because people would already know who I am and where I come from. I was raised knowing I was Nooksack. My grandma and my grandpa told me I was Nooksack. My parents told me I was Nooksack and I was raised in the Nooksack community.”

Traditionally, “where you come from,” as Rabang said, meaning the sacred land that you call home, that you steward, that your medicines come from, where your ancestors were laid to rest, factors as much into belonging as lineal descent. Lineal descent, as Rabang points out, is your relation to a parent who is recognized as a tribal citizen whether by adoption or birth.

Many nations still use lineal descent, including the Nooksack, but with a caveat of “at least one-fourth degree Indian blood,” which rules out many of the next generation of Indigenous peoples if they marry people who are not Indigenous. “The fact that people are determining before someone is even born whether they belong, while someone is still in the womb rather than raising them in culture, community, traditions, our way of life, motivates me to fight against it,” Rabang said.

Rabang maintains blood quantum is not true sovereignty. “Sovereignty comes by putting people first and ensuring the future for the next seven generations,” Rabang said. “We have the power as sovereign nations, as people who form their own self-government, to change, to deconstruct, and rebuild our constitutional bylaws to reflect more of who we were pre-colonization.