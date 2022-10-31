How tribes, local organizations are bolstering food sovereignty

Economic opportunity

Johnson calls himself a “city Indian,'' a Native person who lives in the city instead of on a reservation. He grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota and lives in Seattle now, so his barriers to food sovereignty are different from those of a Native person who grew up on a reservation. More than 70% of Indigenous people in the U.S. are urban Natives like Johnson, and many may have never accessed or been exposed to their traditional foods. It is through this lens that he works to create the menu for ʔálʔal Café, scheduled to open in November.

Among the members Chief Seattle Club serves, there is a spectrum of preference in traditional foods, according to Johnson. Some like the traditional, healthier option of blue corn mush served for breakfast, while others prefer biscuits and gravy.

Johnson believes in weaving traditional ingredients into familiar dishes to give them an Indigenous twist. For example, instead of making the sausage gravy with pork, the Day Center kitchen will use turkey, bison, elk or venison.

“I believe that our spirit knows and remembers what we're eating and leads to a bit of healing and a reclamation of our sense of self when we're eating those foods,” Johnson said. “But we're also not presenting foods in an inaccessible way where Chief Seattle Club members aren't going to want to eat it because it's too healthy or it doesn't look good. It's a balance between having traditional foods but not coming off as pretentious in the presentation of them.”

ʔálʔal Café won’t open officially until the end of November, but the Chief Seattle Club kitchen serves zero-cost meals to an estimated 80 members at Chief Seattle Club's Day Center next door. Johnson sources the café’s ingredients from Native vendors all across the country. In doing so, wealth is redistributed to Native peoples and advances various tribes’ endeavors to support their people with resources like food-sovereignty programs.

Johnson also feels it is important for his customers to understand where the café's ingredients come from: There’s blue corn from the Navajo Nation, bison from the Cheyenne River Sioux, wild rice from the Red Lake Nation. In doing so, Johnson hopes ʔálʔal Café can bring Indigenous customers a slice of home, regardless of what nation they come from.

“Seattle has such a diverse native community, and I think more than anything we need a gathering place for Natives that has representation from tribal nations across the country,” he said.