Jehovah's Witness church covered up child sex abuse, survivors say

InvestigateWest typically doesn’t identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but several victims decided to speak out publicly for this article in the hope of holding the church accountable for its history of silence.

The allegations against Jones and the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Spokane are detailed in a lawsuit filed in August by Terril and Enholm. Theirs joins a growing mountain of cases against Jehovah’s Witnesses alleging the church conceals sexual abuse. Those lawsuits have revealed that the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society — the nonprofit that oversees the Jehovah’s Witnesses from New York — maintains a secret database containing allegations of child molestation across multiple decades, and most allegations have not been shared with law enforcement. The Watchtower has refused to release the contents of the database.

Watchtower spokespeople did not answer questions when reached by InvestigateWest, but instead shared materials about its position on child sexual abuse, which it calls a “worldwide plague.” Individual Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The church, according to internal documents, believes elders should keep abuse allegations confidential unless law explicitly compels them to report it. And Washington’s mandatory-reporter law for child abuse, one of the weakest in the country when it comes to clergy, makes it easier for these allegations to stay hidden.

Washington lawmakers removed clergy members from its mandatory-reporter list in 1975. It’s one of seven states where clergy are not mandatory reporters of child abuse, and of those seven states, it’s one of only two — Alaska being the other — that also specify that communications between church members and clergy are protected from disclosure to authorities, according to a federal agency that tracks state laws.

Mark O’Donnell, a former Jehovah’s Witness who now acts as a consultant in sexual-abuse cases against Jehovah’s Witnesses, says states where clergy are not mandated reporters leave children particularly vulnerable to the church concealing their abuse.

“Unfortunately, Jehovah’s Witness elders are not permitted to directly notify law enforcement, but are required to route allegations through their New York headquarters,” O’Donnell says. “This effectively handcuffs local elders and hinders the police from protecting the public, including non-Jehovah’s Witness children at risk from Witness predators.”



Ignored warnings

The first time it happened was on a camping trip, in a pristine forest near Priest Lake, Idaho, in 1973, Terril recalls.

During the trip, Terril, then 8, woke up one morning in his tent with Jones touching him, Terril says in an interview with InvestigateWest. When Terril ran from the tent, Jones convinced Terril he’d just been dreaming.

Jones continued to spend time with Terril, often through church duties. They’d end up at Jones’ house, where, he says, the sexual assault continued.

Often, Jones would first show Terril a gun, Terril says.

“He put it under the pillow and then he would raise the blanket and invite you in his bed,” Terril remembers. “I didn’t know if he was going to kill me.”

When he told another elder what Jones had been doing to him that day in the Bible study room, Terril immediately regretted saying anything. The man, whose name Terril cannot recall, told Terril that according to Scripture, at least two witnesses were needed to accuse somebody of molestation — a longstanding rule among Jehovah’s Witnesses that exists to this day. The religion bases this rule on a passage in the Bible, Deuteronomy 19:15: “No single witness can convict another for any error or any sin that he may commit. On the testimony of two witnesses, or on the testimony of three witnesses, the matter should be established.”

“And at that point, I shut down,” he says.

The Spokane Police Department tells InvestigateWest that it has no record of any report alleging child molestation against Jones in the 1970s, though the department warns that it may not keep records of sex crimes if 15 years have passed.

Jones, meanwhile, kept his access to children in the congregation, the lawsuit says.

By around 1979, Terril had suffered six years of sexual abuse. He had a “breakdown,” as he describes it, and told his mother everything. She told the elders, who arranged a meeting with Terril, then 14, at Kingdom Hall, which Witnesses refer to as their place of worship. They sat in front of him, grilling him on what happened for half an hour, as Terril remembers.

“Even then I wasn’t allowed to tell my story. I was just basically quizzed. … They turned me into the perpetrator and treated me like I was guilty of something,” Terril says.

The elders, however, already had been told that Jones had abused at least one other child. Daniel Enholm was 11 in 1975 when he says Jones molested him, according to the lawsuit filed in court. Enholm eventually told his mom what happened two years later. She told the other elders at the congregation, according to Enholm.

Terril and Enhold say Jones was finally “disfellowshipped” from the church in the late 1970s, meaning he was shunned by its members — a common punishment handed out by the church. But by the early 1980s, Jones had been reinstated in another congregation.

In 1984 Jones pleaded guilty to molesting a young boy on another camping trip in Idaho. But he was given only probation, in part because the Kootenai County judge — with no other accusations made public — said there is “no pattern of long-term abuse,” according to a news account at the time.

In 1993, having received no prison time for the Kootenai County molestation, Jones moved to Placerville, California. A 12-year-old boy lived a few doors down. For the next several years, Jones continually sexually assaulted the boy.

During that trial, a relative of Jones testified that the abuse was similar to what Jones had done to him personally when the relative was age 12-14, court documents say.

In 2007, Jones was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Terril says the abuse he suffered as a child put him in a dark place for most of his life.

“I’m hoping to hold the Jehovah’s Witnesses accountable for what they’ve done,” he tells InvestigateWest. “And hopefully, this will bring other people forward, and they can find healing in this.”