With the Mariners in the playoffs, Seattle nonprofits win too

The Boys and Girls Clubs of King County have partnered with the Mariners for more than two decades. The Mariners support bat and ball programs like Fun at Bat and send volunteers to coach or even clean the Rainier Vista Boys and Girls Club. This season, as excitement about the Mariners soared, the Boys and Girls Clubs also experienced growing interest in their work, with an increase in donations plus more excitement among their kids.

Jayme Hommer, chief development officer for the Clubs, said there has been an uptick in in-kind ticket donations to the organization from donors who feel that “this is a special season and we want kids to be a part of it.”

And Club kids feel the excitement too, often asking “Do we get to play [baseball and softball] in our active time?” and being extra-excited to see when the Mariner Moose comes to visit because he represents a team that is doing really well, Hommer said.

The Mariners also have a close connection with United Way of King County, which remained as strong this year, according to Jared Erlandson, senior director of communications.

“It would be hard to do more than they are already doing” for United Way, said Erlandson. His example was Home Base, an eviction-prevention program the Mariners helped launch in 2019. Erlandson cited Mariner leadership as critical to Home Base having the infrastructure to get and distribute millions in federal relief dollars.

To him, the Mariners are already a “shining example of what a pro sports team should do for a region.”

Newcomer said she expected the postseason would bring a little boost to Mariners Care, but “I don’t think I expected what happened this season.” For one thing, a portion of ticket sales from the recent watch parties at T-Mobile Park went to Mariners Care.

She further expects the boost to stretch into the holiday season and even into next year. To her, part of the unique voice of baseball is that “we can inspire and advance our work in the community.”