Nooksack elder, daughter settle case against tribal judge

Punishment v. protection

Adams’ daughter, Elile Adams, says she faced targeted harassment by Judge Dodge that resulted in more than 50 court appearances and, eventually, the only arrest of her life, according to a lawsuit filed in August 2019 in Whatcom County Superior Court against Dodge and the others.

In 2017, Elile, a domestic-abuse survivor, sought protection from her abuser, who is also her child’s father, in tribal court. Dodge agreed to a two-week protection order. “Those two weeks were the best because I didn't have to worry,” Adams said. “That was my safety net.”

When she returned to court after the two weeks, Dodge converted the domestic-violence protection order into a child-custody proceeding even though Adams had already been awarded full custody in Washington state court. Once Dodge started the custody proceedings, he personally directed the Nooksack Tribal Police Chief to investigate Adams for alleged custodial interference, according to a complaint filed by Adams in Whatcom County Superior Court.

The National Indian Court Judges Association Board of Directors rebuked Dodge’s appointment as Nooksack Chief Judge in March 2017, in response to a previous action that removed former Tribal Court Chief Judge Susan Alexander from the tribal court to push forward disenrollment efforts. The Board labeled that action, related to the disenrollment effort, as “a clear threat to judicial independence.” Despite this reprimand, Dodge remained the Tribal Court Chief Judge.

Throughout the next five years, Adams says she was required to come to court before Judge Dodge more than 50 times. She was told that if she missed court, custody would go to the child’s father. Visitation was awarded to the child’s father after a psychological assessment and under police supervision but Adams says her child did not want to go and she felt like she had to protect her.

According to a statement from the Nooksack Indian Nation, Adams failed to produce her children for supervised visits with their father over a dozen times.

Her child's father was often absent according to Adams and missed, then stopped, coming to court in 2019.

Elile Adams says she reached her breaking point in April 2019. She took the extreme step of relinquishing her Nooksack citizenship and “sought asylum” with the Lummi Nation, where Judge Dodge and the Nooksack tribal court would no longer have jurisdiction over her and her daughter.

“I was just like, ‘I can't take this anymore. I can't keep going to court. I have to start living my life. I have to have to move on,’ she said.”