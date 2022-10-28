Spokane's Camp Hope is the center of a political storm

Julie Garcia of Jewels Helping Hands, a nonprofit contracted by the state to manage the encampment, said more than 100 residents have transferred to housing, but more time is needed to find places for nearly 450 residents still on site.

Garcia said the encampment is not a free-for-all. Service providers come to the site to provide food, health care and other basic needs. Recently, a fence was installed around the encampment to increase security and separate the encampment from the rest of the neighborhood. Camp Hope residents are also under a curfew.

Still, such efforts haven’t been good enough for city and county officials who maintain that the encampment is a nuisance property and needs to be emptied.

Spokane County Commissioners approved on a resolution earlier this month to pursue legal action to quicken a clearing-out of the encampment.

“This is the next step in a process in correcting, quite frankly, something that has gotten completely out of hand at the fault of [the state Department of Transportation] and the Department of Commerce,” said Commissioner Josh Kerns just before the resolution was passed.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich went on Fox News to declare how Camp Hope has “devastated the neighborhood” and generated increased criminal activity.

Garcia said that Knezovich has never visited Camp Hope. During a recent Spokane County Commission meeting, Knezovich said he’s informed through staff who have visited the encampment and through other means. He blamed “liberal policies” for the mess.

Knezovich did not return calls requesting comment for this story.

Spokane County Commissioners were also not available for comment but have issued a statement on why they were taking legal action:

“Commissioners approved this action in support of the Spokane County sheriff’s determination to address the situation at Camp Hope and to ensure an opportunity for interested parties to appear before a Spokane County Superior Court Judge regarding the impacts of the current encampment on our community,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Spokane Police sent a warning to the state Department of Transportation and those running Camp Hope, stating the encampment has led to increased crime and other negative effects that have cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In public comments at various meetings, local government officials are using the increase in crime, and what it believes would be a more humane situation for residents come winter, to generate urgency to clear the camp.

The city and county also launched an emergency operations center this week to execute plans to clear out the camp.

Brian Coddington, a spokesman for the city of Spokane, said the city has shelter space to house Camp Hope residents.

Coddington said there had been ample shelter space since the summer. And the recently opened Trent Resource and Assistance Center, a city-owned shelter, can be expanded to house upwards of 400 residents. City officials in various comments and correspondence maintain between the Trent facility and other shelters there are nearly 600 beds available, a figure that is disputed by state agencies and homeless advocates.

Camp Hope “has gone for many months with no resolution,” he said. “The primary factor is getting people out of the elements into a shelter location where they can have the same access to services, same direction to housing.”