WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis

Proving economic hardship will be easy for many in the industry. Desvigne-Lee said she and her co-workers often talk about how many of them rely on the same safety-net programs as their clients, such as food stamps and Section 8 rental-assistance vouchers. For Desvigne-Lee, the state stipends will help her play catch-up on bills she owes and cover upcoming moving expenses, since her landlord is about to raise the rent beyond what she can afford.

“When you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, you get good at juggling. But this will get some weight off me as far as being able to get caught up again,” she said.

The program will distribute the stipends through June 2, 2023. As an incentive for people to stay in their jobs, applicants who qualify for a first-round stipend are eligible for another payment of up to $2,000 six months later if they remain employed at the same organization. Because the program ends in June 2023, applicants must apply for their first stipend by Dec. 9 to qualify in time for the second stipend.

The state’s Department of Commerce is using $500,000 of the earmarked federal dollars to pay for a study of current working conditions in the homeless-services industry and ways to improve retention.

State Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, led the push for the stipends in the legislature. Macri is also deputy director of the Downtown Emergency Services Center (DESC) in Seattle. She said her goal with the study is to figure out what the state’s role should be in funding homeless-services operations. Traditionally, she explained, the state Housing Trust Fund has been used to pay for low-income housing construction.

Part of the challenge of raising wages in the industry stems from the complex system of contracts that service providers rely upon to pay for operations, salaries and most other costs. One nonprofit might have several contracts from the county along with a federal contract. If funding from only one of those four contracts increases, said Macri, it’s difficult for a provider to raise wages across the board.

King County Regional Homelessness Authority CEO Marc Dones said that to really address wages, local, state and federal contracts all need to increase. The Authority has lobbied for more money from Seattle and King County (which set the Authority’s budget), in part to increase pay and better retain workers. Without it, Dones said, the region won’t be able to address homelessness.

“In the homelessness sector and broadly in the human-services sector, [the work is] just people helping people,” they said. “And in absence of the people, there’s not work that can happen.”

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously in 2019 to peg social-service contracts to the real rate of inflation in recognition of lagging wages and rising costs. Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2022 budget proposal would cap service-provider wage increases at 4%, which would actually amount to a pay cut since it is less than half the current 8.25% inflation rate.

Homeless-service work has always been poorly paid, said Andrea Carnes, Plymouth Housing’s chief operating officer. But as the cost of living has increased, the gap between wages and expenses has become insurmountable for some.

When Carnes started at Plymouth 10 years ago, most employees lived in Seattle, she said. Now many have been pushed into south King County and Pierce County by steep housing costs. Commuting two hours into the city for $20 an hour, “you can’t make that work anymore,” she said.

The increased challenges of the work have also created a downward spiral of working conditions. Permanent supportive housing like Plymouth’s requires 24/7 staffing. As people quit, it makes work much harder for those who remain, which can lead to more turnover.

“It means the person who’s sitting at the front desk is being asked ‘Can you stay another four hours, then another four hours on top of that?’” said Carnes. “All of a sudden you’ve worked 16 hours. Do that a couple times a week and you don’t want to work there anymore.”

Plymouth is losing people to places like Taco Time NW and Starbucks, which offer $17 to $23 an hour starting pay for less stressful work. Carnes said the organization’s 15% employee vacancy rate has held steady since even before the pandemic.