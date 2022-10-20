The war in Ukraine has some WA residents living in prolonged fear

The Kremlin’s invasion in late February has continued to send refugees to the United States and elsewhere. News coverage of troops vying for territory and shifting military strategies continues, but concern about the war and its impact on regular people has dwindled in the American consciousness.

A smaller share of Americans report feeling “extremely or very concerned about a Ukrainian defeat” than earlier this year, according to September survey data from the Pew Research Center – collected on the heels of Ukrainian military advances but before Russia announced a partial mobilization. Similarly, a smaller share of adults said they were keeping up with news on the war extremely or very closely.

For Washingtonians from Eastern Europe, it hasn’t been as easy to stop paying attention to a war that has threatened their loved ones with displacement, fears of conscription and the potential for nuclear war.

“I wake up every day and I think about it,” said Suvorova, who asked to use a pseudonym for her surname to protect her writing career.

Suvorova’s mother and sister are in the United States, but many of her relatives live in Eastern Europe. She’d hoped to meet with some of them in Finland for Christmas, plans that have since been derailed by the war. Now she doesn’t know when she’ll get to see them, worried it could be years or – in the case of her grandparents – forever. Still, Ukraine’s military advances have been encouraging.

“Thank God… That is not what I thought was going to happen,” Suvorova said. “Russia has a big military.”

Ukrainian progress gave Irina VanPatten of Everett – who is from Moldova and has family in Eastern Europe – hope that the war could end this year. Now with Russia’s partial mobilization, she isn’t so sure.