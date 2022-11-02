Advocates want Pierce County to stop using E-Verify technology

Perinatal Support Washington, a nonprofit that helps people navigate mental health struggles as they transition to parenthood, received more than $600,000 to expand its culturally matched peer support program into Pierce County, meaning families get paired with people of a shared background, like race or immigration status.

The nonprofit refused the money after learning it was contingent on running employees through E-Verify, an electronic system that compares information from employment eligibility verification forms (known as I-9s) to government records. E-Verify is required for federal contractors, but more than 20 states also mandate its use for all or some employers. Washington is not among those states, but Pierce County requires the use of E-Verify for county contracts that exceed $25,000.

Some have railed against E-Verify for allowing unauthorized workers to pass through the system, but Perinatal Support Washington and other advocates in Pierce County worry about the opposite.

“We felt that it needlessly causes anxiety within legal immigration communities,” said Allie Johnson, the executive director of Perinatal Support Washington, adding that this includes her staff. “They don’t want to get caught up in an inaccurate system.”

Perinatal Support doesn’t want to send employees through a system known for falsely labeling people as ineligible to work. Critics have also described E-Verify as redundant to the federal government’s I-9 verification process, while E-Verify’s reputation for being burdensome factored into decisions by the cities of Yakima and Centralia to stop using it in recent years.

Perinatal Support is leading a push to end E-Verify’s use among Pierce County contractors. The effort received support from more than 200 individuals and groups. An ordinance calling for E-Verify’s removal passed along party lines among Pierce County councilmembers, with four Democrats – all of whom sponsored the legislation – in favor and three Republicans against, before being vetoed by the county executive on Oct. 6. Now those who want to rid the county of the verification tool for good must override the executive’s decision within 30 days of his veto through another vote, but they need to convince one dissenting member to vote yes. Attempts to reach the three dissenting councilmembers for comments for this story were unsuccessful.

“That was the first I’d ever heard of any concerns with it,” said Executive Bruce Dammeier of the push to remove E-Verify. “And we’ve been doing it for 10 years.”

He described Pierce County – where more than 10% of the population is foreign-born, according to 2021 American Community Survey estimates – as a welcoming environment for immigrants and argued that E-Verify protects workers from falling prey to exploitative employers.

Johnson of Perinatal Support disagrees.

“Pierce County can’t claim to be welcoming to immigrants with a code like this on the books,” she said.