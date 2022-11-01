Breaking down WA's school funding formula

How does the state figure out how much money to send to schools?

While the state distributed about $14,556 per student in 2019-20, according to federal data, it’s not a one-to-one relationship between each student and that amount. Many factors go into the funding formula.

The size of the student population is an obvious part of the equation, but other factors include community poverty levels, special education needs and differences in the local cost of living which affects educator salaries, which all can result in additional funding from the state.

Washington has created what it calls a “prototypical model” for schools. The state provides funding that is calculated to be adequate for a certain number of teachers, principals, librarians, instructional aides, nurses and other staff based on student population. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), the agency that oversees K-12 public instruction in the state, then issues money to the districts based on what that minimum staffing would be.

For instance, for every 400 students in grades pre-K-6, a district would receive enough funding for 1.2 building administrators such as a principal or assistant principal, 0.6 librarians, .49 guidance counselors and 1.66 custodians, among other staffing. The model also calls for average student-to-teacher ratios, although those numbers also take into account teachers outside general education classes, such as physical education, art or music.

This model is often revised; for instance last year, the Legislature increased the number of school counselors and nurses considered to be part of basic education.

State money is also augmented in high poverty areas – where schools have to address additional student needs – as well as in areas where the cost of living is greater, to help teacher and other school staff pay keep up with the cost of living in the communities where they work.

OSPI also allocates additional federal money to districts with high community poverty levels, and funds grants for programs for English Language Learners or for students enrolled in special education or need other accommodations due to disabilities.

However, when districts get the money – from all these sources – it’s up to local schools boards and administrators to determine exactly how to spend it. Districts set up school and class sizes, determine how many principals and administrators will be at each building, and how much to pay teachers, superintendents and other staff – at pay rates that are often above the salary levels set by the state, to help districts with recruitment and retention.

The districts’ operations levies can fill funding gaps to decrease class sizes, increase superintendent or teacher salaries, add school counselors or nurses, or offer after-school tutoring programs to help raise academic achievement. However, districts are still spending some of their operations levy money on special education staffing or addressing other learning needs – expenses that the state budget considers covered by state and federal dollars – instead of enhancing their “basic education” programs.