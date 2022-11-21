Inflation, low donations and rising demand hit Seattle food banks

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí.

“It is very important that people who do not have food to survive are being supported. That is very wonderful,” said Bucardo through a Spanish-to-English translation app on his phone.

Seattle’s food banks have, for decades, been there to help individuals and families like Bucardo’s weather hard times, when a shortage of money often means skipping meals to ensure the rent and bills get paid.

During the pandemic, a drastically higher number of Seattleites turned to food banks, and that demand has continued apace even as broader health and economic conditions have improved. Pre-pandemic, Ballard Food Bank served about 3,200 clients a month through its grocery and home delivery service. Now it serves around 6,200 people each month. The Rainier Valley Food Bank also nearly doubled its clientele, from about 600 people a week pre-pandemic to more than 1,000 in-person visits and home deliveries.

Now, rising inflation and higher food and fuel costs are wreaking further havoc on Seattle’s food banks. Not only are even more people turning to food banks for help, the nonprofits are also facing a double-edged sword: fewer food donations from grocery stores, wholesalers and other suppliers, and much higher out-of-pocket costs to keep their shelves stocked.

All this comes as food banks are working to reimagine their model to provide healthier food choices and better meet their clients’ specific cultural needs; reduce the stigma associated with receiving free food; and take a more intersectional approach to safety-net issues like food insecurity, homelessness and affordable housing.