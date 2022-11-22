This year's Thanksgiving turkey will cost you more. Here's why

USDA turned out to be correct: The hundreds of turkeys that Hank’s Harvest Foods preordered about eight months ago have been coming in as scheduled recently. Customers at the independent grocery store in Twisp could choose from a wide array, from 12 to 26 pounds.

“We got everything we ordered,” said owner Hank Konrad.

Indeed, while Washington State too was struck with an outbreak of avian — or bird — flu, most residents should be able to get the popular Thanksgiving bird for their holiday dinners. It will still cost more, however, compared to past years due to the rising costs of materials needed to raise turkeys, such as fuel and feed.

All reported cases of avian flu have been in small to medium backyard flocks, according to data from the state Department of Agriculture. The flu hasn’t stricken small turkey producers in Washington, such as Windy N Ranch in Ellensburg.

The producer raises organic certified and heritage-breed turkeys and sells them direct to customers who hail from all over the state and even Idaho. Many drive to the ranch to pick up their bird of choice.

“The sales have been good,” said owner Greg Newhall. “Our supply has been good.”