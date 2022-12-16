2022: The year in photos

This was also a year of growth and change for the Crosscut photo department, as we added Amanda Snyder to our full-time staff in April and I took on my first official year as Associate Photo Editor.

The two of us and our wonderful contributing photographers were out alongside our fellow Washingtonians as we all worked through those growing pains, capturing the celebrations and sorrows of another year.

We learned how to vaccinate a tiger. We explored the world of Washington’s new state sport. We celebrated Black artists and their influence on Seattle’s cultural landscape. We photographed you as you mourned and marched over the loss of abortion rights. We introduced you to newly elected leaders across the state. And we captured your joy as you came together to observe sacred holidays for the first time since the pandemic began.

These are the images that made us think, feel and laugh in 2022. Thank you to everyone who let us into their lives this year, and to our readers for once again letting us reflect your communities back to you. -- Genna Martin