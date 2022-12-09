Help us fact-check the FCC’s spotty broadband maps

But you wouldn’t know that by looking at recently released broadband service maps from the Federal Communications Commission that indicate many residents there have access to super-high-speed cable internet.

“If all those people could get cable, I wouldn’t have spent so much of my life energy this past year applying for [broadband] grants,” said Will O’Donnell, communications director for Jefferson County’s Public Utility District, which provides electricity to the region.

The area’s internet service is so poor that residents asked the PUD to step in and help. And they did, winning a $24 million grant earlier this year to build new fiber-optic lines to 2,600 homes in Quilcene and several other remote parts of the county.

In a recent call, O’Donnell read out several addresses where he felt quite sure residents did not have access to gigabit-speed internet. The PUD chose locations like Quilcene, he said, precisely because the only service available was DSL — an older infrastructure that delivers service over copper wiring, typically at speeds below 25 megabits per second — too slow to do things like stream video reliably.

The accuracy of the new FCC broadband maps is not a theoretical or academic concern; they will determine how much federal funding states receive under a $42 billion program set to be distributed next year. Officials estimate Washington state will get about $900 million in federal broadband aid if nothing is fixed – but could get substantially more if the maps more accurately reflected service gaps. Inaccurate maps could also exclude areas, like Quilcene, from being eligible for funds if the map shows them as served by existing providers.

There’s not much time to fix the maps, either — the FCC has given states until Jan. 13 to submit bulk challenges in time for funding determinations to be made. Individuals can also check the accuracy of their service access below and provide feedback directly to the FCC.