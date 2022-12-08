Mushroom farmworkers in Yakima Valley rally for union support

Workers, United Farm Workers labor organizers and supporters covered the entire storefront, holding various signs, including “We Feed You” and “Si Se Puede! [Yes, We Can!].”

For several months, Ostrom Mushroom Farms workers have been pursuing unionizing efforts to improve working conditions and address other issues with the company, such as its decision to fire local workers and replace them with H-2A guest workers.

The rally aimed to garner consumer support for those efforts, said Roman Pinal, a United Farm Workers organizer working with the Ostrom pickers.

When Ostrom opened a new facility in Sunnyside in 2019, there was community excitement about the economic impact a new company might bring to the Lower Yakima Valley.

Several years later, the company is receiving attention, but for an entirely different reason: The company has caught the ire of the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, which filed a lawsuit against the company in August. The office contends that Ostrom Mushroom Farms violated state laws by retaliating against workers who spoke out about working conditions, firing dozens of local workers and replacing them with international H-2A workers.

“There are power dynamics going on here,” said Attorney General Bob Ferguson in a news conference announcing the lawsuit against Ostrom in August. “It’s pretty clear who has power in this particular relationship.”

Ostrom workers want to get some of that power back through unionizing. Workers in mushroom farms elsewhere in the Western U.S. have been successful, gaining multiyear bargaining agreements, Pinal said. And that past success is what has kept the Sunnyside workers going through ongoing challenges, he said.

“They’re fighting for the same opportunity to have a say,” he said.

An Ostrom representative said Monday they planned to respond to Crosscut’s request for comment but have not yet.