Praying coach set to return to Bremerton school after SCOTUS win

A lower court in November approved an agreement that the Bremerton district had to offer Kennedy his old job back by March 15, 2023 – the result he said he wanted all along.

This is part of a series updating our readers on some of our top stories of the past year.

Kennedy v. Bremerton School District is already setting the stage for future disputes over prayer on public school campuses throughout the nation.

In an opinion column for Fox News, Kennedy reiterated that he was eager to return to coaching in the spring, a typical time for a football coach to prepare the team for the upcoming season. The district will also be responsible for Kennedy’s legal fees in the seven-year conflict.

The Bremerton School District said in a statement that it will fully comply with the court’s order, but remains “steadfast in its commitment to respecting the rights and religious freedom of students, families, and school staff, and to keeping football games, and all school events, safe for the students we serve.”

The case gained national prominence as it progressed through the court system, with Kennedy’s and the Bremerton School District’s causes being taken up by national law firms that recognized it as a potentially precedent-setting religious-freedom case, which could show the effect of the U.S. Supreme Court’s first year with a strongly conservative majority.