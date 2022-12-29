Refugees in Central Washington are making new holiday traditions

On one side was simulated gunfire from the air cannons of the NATO forces trying to scare people away from crowding against a wall of concrete blocks and barbed wire. On the other side was the Taliban, firing into the air and terrifying people for their own reasons.

“It was a very bad situation,” he recalled. “As a father, I was, hmm, I don’t know enough English to explain. But it was a really, really scary time.”

Ultimately, they were able to leave because Reshad had worked on the U.S. Army base in Kabul for about a decade before the Americans pulled out of the country. Even though he worked at non-combat-related jobs like laundry supervisor, customer-service assistant, and engraving designer, he would have been targeted by the Taliban after coalition forces were gone. So he and Fatima huddled with their three young daughters among the crowd in August 2021 and hoped to get out alive.

At about 2 a.m. on the second night, American soldiers raised a net and let them through, and they boarded a charter flight to the United Arab Emirates. The family would spend the next nine months in a notorious refugee camp former inhabitants call “the Abu Dhabi jail.”