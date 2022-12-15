Supreme Court may soon decide the fate of Native kids in WA and beyond

Historical discrimination

The overrepresentation of Native children in the child welfare system is a direct result of the federal government’s legacy of discrimination against Indigenous people. In 1869, the federal government forcibly removed Native children from their families and homelands and placed them in boarding schools to intentionally destroy family and cultural ties to assimilate them into white society. The children were given English names, expected to convert to Christianity, and beaten if they spoke in their Native language. School leaders also cut the children’s hair, which in many Indigenous cultures is considered sacred and part of their cultural identity, and even placed them in white families’ homes on “vacations” for a year or more at a time.

The boarding-school philosophy “kill the Indian, save the man” was cultural genocide for many. It also became literal for many Native youth who were murdered or reportedly died from sicknesses like tuberculosis and never returned home. Those who ran away or tried to hide were corralled by Indian Service employees, who often hogtied the children when they were caught and dragged them back to the boarding schools, where they continued to be abused.

“There are tribes out there who have lost generations of children, and the children are the ones that carry our traditions and our hopes and dreams forward,” said Loni Greninger, the Jamestown S'Klallam social and community services department director and tribal council vice chair. “It's absolutely devastating. You’re removing generations from us, you're removing our future from us, that we have been bound by the Creator to work toward.”

Greninger said the English language has a hard time describing the boarding-school experience. The best way to describe the hurt and pain of this loss for her is the Klallam phrase said to children, ʔaʔ nsxʷi (“ah n-swee”) meaning, “You are my very breath.”

“Think about if your very breath is taken from you, how devastating is that, and that's what these tribes are experiencing,” Greninger said. “Even taking your breath away for a season is still harmful.”

By 1926, at least 83% of Native school-age children were forced into boarding schools, many of which didn’t shut down until the 1930s. This was followed by the Indian Adoption Project in 1958, another assimilation policy that removed Indigenous children from their homes and placed them with white families. Forced adoption was considered in the “best interest” of the Native children in order to “civilize” them.

A 1966 Bureau of Indian Affairs press release reads: “One little, two little, three little Indians — and 206 more — are brightening the homes and lives of 172 American families, mostly non-Indians, who have taken the Indian waifs as their own.”

Kitsap County’s child welfare office even ran a photo of Suquamish elder Mary Lou Salter in the local newspaper in 1963 advertising her “free” for adoption since she was just two-and-a-half years old.